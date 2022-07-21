White House says 208,000 Missouri households signed up for program to reduce internet bills

JEFFERSON CITY — The White House said Thursday that nearly 208,000 Missouri households have signed up for a federal program offering up to $30 off of monthly internet bills.
The Affordable Connectivity Program, authorized in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Joe Biden signed last year, allows households whose incomes are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to access the benefit.
For single households, that means those earning an annual income of $27,180 would qualify. A family of four with a household income less than $55,500 would be able to join the program.
The White House said more than 1,300 providers had joined the program.
Twenty of them had agreed to offer internet services to program members for $30 or less.
In letters to governors this week, Vice President Kamala Harris urged states to help boost participation in the program.
“We need your help to keep that progress going and to ensure all eligible families in Missouri sign up to save,” she said in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican.
More information was available at GetInternet.gov or at (877) 384-2575.
