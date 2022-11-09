Who is Dennis Hancock? Will he break the balance on the St. Louis County Council?

CLAYTON — Tuesday's election brought only one new member to the St. Louis County Council.

And he represents a swing vote.

Republican Dennis Hancock soundly beat his opponents Tuesday in the county's southcentral district. He will soon be the seventh member of a council that often splits 3-3, especially when considering priorities of newly reelected County Executive Sam Page.

Hancock promised on Wednesday to work with all parties. But he also said he didn't expect to agree with everyone.

"The fact is we all come from different positions," Hancock said the morning after his win.

Hancock, the 69-year-old former mayor of Fenton, defeated Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund 51% to 47% in District 3, which includes Fenton, Manchester, and Town and Country.

When he takes his seat in January, Hancock will replace Republican Councilman Tim Fitch, perhaps Page's staunchest opponent on the council. Fitch frequently teamed up with a bipartisan majority that has opposed Page on political appointments, federal pandemic relief spending, public health orders and other efforts since the county executive was appointed in 2019.

Hancock said he sees himself stepping into Fitch's role as a proponent for limiting the county's role in residents' lives and for focusing on public safety. But he isn't sure what his relationship with Page will be like yet.

"We have to work together for the next four years, and if you're somebody who doesn't want to compromise or at least have a discussion about where we're approaching issues from, that's going to be a long four years for both of us," said Hancock, who works as a facilities management executive at commercial real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield.

Page said in his Tuesday night acceptance speech that he wants to "reach out with hope" to Republicans who are willing to distance themselves from election and science denial, and said he wants to "set aside differences with Democrats." Page has clashed with Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb has teamed with Days, though both have supported Democratic efforts. A truce with them could pave the way for Page to achieve some of his policy goals.

"For my part, I can say the campaign battles are all finished and any punches thrown, forgiven," Page told supporters Tuesday night.

Hancock says his position on the county executive, and the rest of the council, remains to be seen.

"I don't expect to agree with everybody on everything," Hancock said. "My desire would be to find a way to work together."

Who is Dennis Hancock?

Hancock grew up on a family farm in St. Charles County and graduated from St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon. His father died when he was 18-years-old, forcing him to "grow up fast."

Hancock went on to obtain two degrees in business.

He said he was always interested in politics, but didn't run for office until his 1999 campaign to become mayor of Fenton. He lost, ran again and won in 2001. He served in that role until 2013, when he decided it was "time to turn it over."

Hancock counts economic development and budget balancing among his achievements as mayor. He helped renegotiate contracts that led to the development of Gravois Bluffs, a big-box store shopping plaza. He helped secure funding to replace the Old Gravois Road Bridge across the Meramec River. And when Fenton's Chrysler assembly plant closed in 2009, Hancock said he worked with city officials to cut down the budget.

Hancock said he looks forward to getting back into local government, this time working on the county's legislative body.

"This is what I enjoy doing," Hancock said.