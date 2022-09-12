Who will face Sam Page? St. Louis County Republicans pick tonight.

FENTON — Four Republicans are vying to represent the party in the St. Louis County executive race, replacing surprise primary winner — and surprise dropout — Katherine Pinner.

The Republican Central Committee is set to meet on Monday at its offices here to vote on her replacement. The committee chair said she won’t make the candidates’ names public until the meeting.

GOP county leaders recognize whoever wins faces a steep path to victory.

“Two months isn’t long enough to prepare a campaign,” said Councilman Tim Fitch, who represents Manchester, Sunset Hills, Fenton and other south-central St. Louis County municipalities. “Who would run for any office knowing they are probably going to lose? That’s a high hill to climb.”

Pinner dropped out of the race in early September, just over two months before the Nov. 8 election. Her replacement, to be chosen by a majority vote of county Republican Central Committee members, will have roughly eight weeks to launch a campaign against Democratic incumbent Sam Page, who trounced his Republican opponent two years ago.

Rene Artman, chair of the committee, acknowledged the race will be a challenge but said the candidates she has heard from, all men so far, are “up to the challenge.”

“Whoever gets it will have the full support of the committee,” Artman said.

Artman declined to release the names publicly and said she wouldn’t share résumés with committee members until Monday morning because the list could change.

The county GOP has already seen one flip-flop this election season: Pinner threatened to drop out, then said she would stay in, before ultimately deciding to officially withdraw.

Among the names circulating as possible replacements is Fitch, who said he is not interested in running. Another is Shamed Dogan, the state representative from Ballwin who lost to Pinner in the August primary.

A Republican election official first said Dogan couldn’t replace Pinner because he lost in the primary.

But Dogan, who declined an interview for this story, told the Post-Dispatch previously that the law could be up for legal interpretation.

And Charles Hatfield, a Jefferson City attorney who specializes in election litigation, says the only state law he knows of relevant to the committee’s nomination wouldn’t apply to Dogan. There’s a rule in election law that says the committee can’t nominate a candidate who was previously disqualified. Dogan wasn’t disqualified, Hatfield said; he just lost.

Moreover, the state Supreme Court ruled that very law unconstitutional in a 2012 lawsuit brought by Hatfield.

But unless Dogan applies and the precinct committee members want him as their nominee, it’s a moot point.

“It’s totally up to the committee,” Hatfield said. “But I’d be hesitant if I were them, nominating the guy who lost in the primary.”

Artman said she hadn’t heard from Dogan as of Friday afternoon.

Page campaign spokesman Richard Callow said he hopes Republicans pick a candidate who lasts .

“We take voters and elections very seriously,” Callow said, “and certainly we have spent more than two months getting ready for this election in November.”

The central committee has 52 voting members, though not all of them will be able to attend the meeting, and proxy votes are not allowed. Councilman Mark Harder, who represents West County, is a member of the committee and said he hopes they will get a candidate who will “uphold their promise to the voters to run an aggressive campaign.”

“We’ve got some headwinds,” said Harder, who won’t be able to attend the meeting because he’s hosting a church security workshop in Ellisville. “Most candidates have six months to plan and raise money. But I feel the voters of St. Louis County need a choice. We didn’t want to leave a blank spot on the ballot. There are a lot of detractors of Mr. Page, and we wanted to give them an option. That’s why we’re working real hard to get a good candidate.”