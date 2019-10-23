Team up with us for 99¢
Athletic facility after St. Louis NFL team announces it is leaving

Fans left St. Louis NFL gear hanging on the fence outside the team's former training center in Earth City on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016. The night before the NFL team announced it would be relocating to Los Angeles for the 2016 season and building a new $2 billion-plus NFL stadium in Inglewood, Calif. About an hour after this photo was taken, two men in a van pulled up grabbed all the NFL team's gear that had been left by fans and drove off. The men said they planned to donate the items to Goodwill. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page asked the County Council to rename the street leading to the facility to Athletic Way. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Nearly four years have passed since an NFL team filed for relocation to move from St. Louis, and the region has nearly scrubbed itself clean of the team’s logo and image.

But the county road leading to the team’s former practice facility in Earth City still retains the old team’s name, even as the new XFL BattleHawks use it to prepare for their season.

But probably not for much longer.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday he would be asking the County Council to pass legislation changing the street name to Athletic Way.

“Now that the (football team) have gone away, it’s time for (a new name),” Page said in a statement.

Before the council named the facility after the NFL team in 1996, it had been known as Innerpark Drive.

“Although I had my own ideas for what the street should be called, on the advice of counsel and in the spirit of optimism, Athletic Way seems to be a more fitting name for the street,” Page added. The former practice facility is owned by the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority and also is used for soccer and lacrosse teams.

Page said preliminary numbers indicated more people drive down the street than attend the NFL team’s games in Los Angeles.

“But I’d want to verify that before making an official statement,” he said.

