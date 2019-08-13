WILDWOOD — Samuel Anselm, former city manager of Joplin, Mo., has been hired as the new city administrator of Wildwood, effective Wednesday.
The City Council unanimously set Anselm's compensation at $155,000 in annual base salary plus benefits.
Anselm, 43, has been Joplin's city manager for the past five years and was assistant city manager for three years before that.
Wildwood's city administrator, Ryan Thomas, resigned in December. He had served in that role since January 2015.
Since January, Wildwood treasurer Stephen Cross and director of planning and parks Joe Vujnich have served as co-interim city administrators.
Councilwoman Katie Dodwell, chair of a search committee, said Anselm was chosen from more than a dozen candidates.
“He was very involved with the recovery of that community after the (2011) tornado,” she said.
Anselm, who attended the meeting, said he was “excited to get going.”
Also on Monday, the council approved hiring Jessica Stirmlinger as city clerk, effective immediately. She will earn a base salary of $65,500 plus benefits. Stirmlinger has been deputy city clerk since September, 2018.
She replaces Amanda Foster, who left a few months ago for family reasons, Mayor Jim Bowlin said.