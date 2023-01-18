Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin running for west St. Louis County state Senate seat

WILDWOOD — Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin on Wednesday announced he will run in 2024 to represent Missouri's 15th Senate District after his mayoral term ends, setting up a competitive Republican primary for the seat.

Bowlin, a Republican, will face Rep. David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, in the August primary for the 15th, where Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, is term-limited.

The 15th district includes the west St. Louis County suburbs of Manchester, Ballwin, Wildwood, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Ellisville, Winchester, Twin Oaks, Town and Country, Country Life Acres, and Crystal Lake Park.

Bowlin, a two-term mayor of Wildwood, is term-limited. Wildwood will elect a new mayor in 2024.

In a written statement, Bowlin said he is seeking state office to "fight for greater transparency at all levels of government, support law enforcement, punish criminals, and eliminate waste and abuse of Missourians’ tax dollars."

That includes a focus on crime prevention in St. Louis with "tougher laws" and an effort to "give the voters of St. Louis City the right to recall their prosecutor, Kim Gardner, should she let one more murderer go free," Bowlin said.

"We need tougher laws, but most immediately, we need our prosecutors to enforce the laws already in place," he said.

Bowlin said he would also support state GOP efforts to give parents more power to scrutinize and challenge public school curriculum and library content.

"We need transparency on who is teaching and what is being taught in our schools, how money is being spent and where it is being spent," Bowlin said.

Gregory did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

An attorney, Gregory lost the Aug. 2 GOP primary for state auditor to Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who easily won election to the post last week over Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr.