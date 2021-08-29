Will Missouri Republicans try to draw Kansas City’s Cleaver out of office? Democrats are wary

If Republicans were to carve up the 5th Congressional District to get control of seven of Missouri’s eight congressional seats, it would increase the number of Democrats in other districts, potentially making them more competitive over time.

“When gerrymandering gets too aggressive, there is a chance of backfire,” said Yurij Rudensky, a redistricting counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice. “And we live in a time where the politics of the country are changing quickly and it’s not exactly clear how they will continue to evolve, especially as demographic changes keep playing out.”

Instead, some eyes are on what lawmakers will try to do to at the other end of the state. Bush said she’s concerned about how Republicans will try to move people around.

“We are calling on them to make decisions that are based on fairness, not what’s best for their party,” Bush said in an emailed response to questions from The Star. “Because let’s call it as it is: the laws we’ve seen passed by Republican state legislatures across the country are anti-democratic attacks on our most fundamental right to vote.”

Packing a district