With gambling machines spreading through Missouri, lottery officials concerned about revenue loss

Estimates have put the total number of machines in the state at 14,000, but industry observers say more are likely out there, including at convenience stores that have built special rooms to house multiple devices.

“Anecdotally, our sales reps say they are seeing more and more of them,” Lottery legal director Jay Boresi said.

In addition to questions about the legality of the devices, the state sees no financial benefit from the unregulated expansion. No proceeds are diverted to education. There are also no government-sanctioned resources for addicted gamblers nor rules to protect consumers from low payouts.

The Missouri Gaming Commission and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have said the slot machines are gambling devices, which are prohibited outside of licensed casinos.

A handful of county prosecutors also have filed charges against businesses that have the machines.

But that hasn't brought any clarity to the debate in the Capitol.

Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, sponsored legislation seeking to outlaw the games, but it failed to advance. He also attempted to attach his proposal to a larger gambling expansion plan that included legalizing sports betting and allowing regulated slot machines at truck stops and bars.