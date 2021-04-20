With gas tax debate on deck, business and labor say increase will grow jobs in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — With less than four weeks left in the Missouri Legislature’s annual session, a coalition of business and labor groups urged lawmakers Tuesday to increase the state’s tax on motor fuel.
Armed with a report saying a proposed hike in the state’s historically low gas tax would create between 9,800 and 24,800 jobs, the heads of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Missouri AFL-CIO said the price of not taking action is too great.
“I have people we need to put to work,” AFL-CIO chief Jake Hummel told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.
“We’ve been perfectly clear that this was one of our main priorities going into the session,” said chamber CEO Dan Mehan.
The report comes on the eve of a House hearing on a plan to phase in a 12.5-cent-per-gallon increase to the state’s 17-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and diesel fuel.
The House Transportation Committee is scheduled to hear testimony on the proposed increase on Wednesday evening.
The report, conducted by Economic Leadership LLC, a consulting firm based in North Carolina, said the benefits of an increase would be twofold: Along with an increase in economic activity, there would be cost savings to Missouri drivers from the improved roads and bridges.
“When these benefits are quantified and the multiplier effect is accounted for, the proposed infrastructure investment would generate over $1.8 billion in sales in Missouri’s economy,” the report noted. “This economic activity would result in an increase in $722 million in earnings across the state and create over 17,000 jobs in the state.”
The author of the study, Ted Abernathy, said safer roads and bridges would have other benefits.
“Sitting in traffic does not increase productivity,” he said.
The proposed increase earlier won passage after Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, cobbled together a coalition of Republicans and Democrats to agree to one of his top priorities.
The increase is backed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has been a strong proponent of spending more money on roads and bridges.
But the measure faces headwinds in the House after a 2018 statewide referendum to increase the gas tax was shot down by voters.
Before the session began, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said he was not a “fan” of the gas tax after voters said no to a similar package three years ago.
The proposal would raise the tax at the pump by 2.5 cents annually for five years, resulting in a 29.5-cent-per-gallon tax.
The increase will boost Missouri from 49th lowest in the nation to a middle-of-the-pack position among surrounding states.
Both Hummel and Mehan said Missouri needs to recapture its role as a central point of commerce.
“We’re a transportation hub,” Hummel said.
“Nobody is going to take our location away,” Mehan said.
The legislation also includes a rebate program: Drivers could save their gas purchase receipts and apply for compensation once per year.
The measure also phases in an increase in electric vehicle fees and creates the Electric Vehicle Task Force, which would analyze the impact of electric vehicles on transportation funding.
In all, the tax would generate more than $450 million to fix the state’s roads and bridges.
The report also comes as President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing Congress to approve a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.
Biden released a state-by-state report card showing Missouri with a grade of C-minus on its roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability.
Missouri, the report says, has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition, and that the poor condition of the state’s roadways has increased commute times by nearly 6% across the state since 2011.
The legislation is Senate Bill 262.