With gas tax debate on deck, business and labor say increase will grow jobs in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — With less than four weeks left in the Missouri Legislature’s annual session, a coalition of business and labor groups urged lawmakers Tuesday to increase the state’s tax on motor fuel.

Armed with a report saying a proposed hike in the state’s historically low gas tax would create between 9,800 and 24,800 jobs, the heads of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Missouri AFL-CIO said the price of not taking action is too great.

“I have people we need to put to work,” AFL-CIO chief Jake Hummel told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.

“We’ve been perfectly clear that this was one of our main priorities going into the session,” said chamber CEO Dan Mehan.

The report comes on the eve of a House hearing on a plan to phase in a 12.5-cent-per-gallon increase to the state’s 17-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and diesel fuel.

The House Transportation Committee is scheduled to hear testimony on the proposed increase on Wednesday evening.