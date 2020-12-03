With hopes for relief pinned to vaccine, Missouri health chief says additional doses coming

The visit is part of a partnership with Washington University and St. Louis University designed to study the best ways to stop the spread of the deadly virus in schools.

“We know that COVID-19 is not going away soon, so it is important that we continue to evaluate the guidance we’re issuing at the state level to ensure our procedures are effective and sustainable,” the governor said.

Specific school buildings have not been identified.

Meantime, the vaccine distribution plan puts health care workers at the front of the line. In February, Williams said the state will focus vaccination efforts on residents of state mental facilities and prisons, who, because of their close proximity, are more likely to infect one another.

Parson cautioned that “it will still be sometime before a vaccine is widely available to the public.”

The state hopes to get the vaccine to the general population by mid-April or early May.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.