With no deal on table, Parson won't call lawmakers back for birth control debate

“Any time there are billions of dollars at stake, it’s a dangerous game to be playing. That’s exactly what’s happening now,” Hough said.

Approval of the tax has been in limbo after conservative Republican senators blocked renewal of the tax during the Legislature’s regular session, which ended May 14.

Parson has said that without approval of the tax, he will take steps to limit spending on other government programs beginning July 1. The tax, which will expire Sept. 30, is worth an estimated $1.6 billion.

Last week Parson called the issue a "huge deal."

"It has a dramatic effect on state government," the governor said. "It's over a billion dollar hole in the budget."

Republicans like Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, want bans on coverage for certain methods of birth control such as the Plan B pill and intrauterine devices, or IUDs, despite concerns that the federal government will reject such a move.

Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, wants provisions that limit funding for Planned Parenthood.