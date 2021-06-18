With no deal on table, Parson won't call lawmakers back for birth control debate

JEFFERSON CITY — Efforts by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to strike a deal with lawmakers over a key, unfinished piece of the state budget ran aground Friday.
The Republican governor had appeared poised to call on lawmakers to return to the Capitol next week to approve an extension of a tax on hospitals and other medical providers that helps finance a significant chunk of the state’s Medicaid program.
But, ongoing disagreements among Republican senators over proposed restrictions on contraceptives and money for abortion providers derailed the push on a day when most state workers were off for the new Juneteenth holiday.
Details of the impasse were not immediately available and it was not clear Friday whether the governor would attempt to schedule a special session at a later date. But, the lack of action reflects Parson’s desire that a deal be in place before he calls on the Legislature to return.
Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield is among the critics of adding the birth control and abortion language to the so-called Federal Reimbursement Allowance, saying it could jeopardize other state programs.
“Any time there are billions of dollars at stake, it’s a dangerous game to be playing. That’s exactly what’s happening now,” Hough said.
Approval of the tax has been in limbo after conservative Republican senators blocked renewal of the tax during the Legislature’s regular session, which ended May 14.
Parson has said that without approval of the tax, he will take steps to limit spending on other government programs beginning July 1. The tax, which will expire Sept. 30, is worth an estimated $1.6 billion.
Last week Parson called the issue a "huge deal."
"It has a dramatic effect on state government," the governor said. "It's over a billion dollar hole in the budget."
Republicans like Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, want bans on coverage for certain methods of birth control such as the Plan B pill and intrauterine devices, or IUDs, despite concerns that the federal government will reject such a move.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, wants provisions that limit funding for Planned Parenthood.
Drugs that would not be covered under an earlier draft of the legislation include levonorgestrel (Plan B), and a second emergency contraceptive, ella. It also restricts intrauterine devices, or IUDs. Those methods prevent pregnancy; the legislation also singles out the abortion pill, which ends a pregnancy.
All of those methods are classified as an “abortifacient drug or device” under the legislation.
Birth control advocates say Republicans are attempting to confuse people about the differences between emergency contraception and abortion.
“Politicizing public health is a dangerous habit that Missouri politicians need to quit. This is clear political gamesmanship designed to hold hostage funding for Missouri’s Medicaid program and attack patients who rely on contraception just so politicians can restrict Missourians’ health care,” said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, has said the push to ban contraceptives could jeopardize the entire Medicaid program because the state wouldn’t be providing a service required by federal law.
Missouri women whose household modified adjusted gross income is less than 201% of the federal poverty limit can currently access women’s health care through the state of Missouri’s Uninsured Women’s Health Services program, if they meet certain additional criteria.
“Coverage is limited to family planning and testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases,” a state guide notes.