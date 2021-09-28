With possible election looming, St. Louis aldermanic panel begins historic process of cutting wards in half

ST. LOUIS — An aldermanic panel on Tuesday began the historic task of redrawing the city's ward boundaries and cutting the number of wards in half amid the looming possibility of an election on shifting the mapmaking job to a new independent commission.

"This has not been done for over 100 years," said Legislation Committee chairman Joe Vollmer, referring to the need to reduce the wards and their aldermen to 14 from 28 as required by a city charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.

"We're taking the same 62 square miles and creating 14 new pieces. No matter what happens at the end of this process, there will be 14 less aldermen."

Vollmer and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, in an organizational meeting held by teleconference, both promised that the committee would carry out a fair and equitable process that meets federal voting rights law standards.

In addition to reducing the number of wards, redistricting also must take into account a 17.4% decrease in the city's Black population over the past decade that was proportionally greater than the 5.6% decline in all city residents. That data was chronicled in U.S. census results issued in August.

Vollmer and Reed also reiterated that they would try to keep from splitting city neighborhoods as much as possible.