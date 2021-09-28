With possible election looming, St. Louis aldermanic panel begins historic process of cutting wards in half

ST. LOUIS — An aldermanic panel on Tuesday began the historic task of redrawing the city's ward boundaries and cutting the number of wards in half amid the looming possibility of an election on shifting the mapmaking job to a new independent commission.
"This has not been done for over 100 years," said Legislation Committee chairman Joe Vollmer, referring to the need to reduce the wards and their aldermen to 14 from 28 as required by a city charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.
"We're taking the same 62 square miles and creating 14 new pieces. No matter what happens at the end of this process, there will be 14 less aldermen."
Vollmer and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, in an organizational meeting held by teleconference, both promised that the committee would carry out a fair and equitable process that meets federal voting rights law standards.
In addition to reducing the number of wards, redistricting also must take into account a 17.4% decrease in the city's Black population over the past decade that was proportionally greater than the 5.6% decline in all city residents. That data was chronicled in U.S. census results issued in August.
Vollmer and Reed also reiterated that they would try to keep from splitting city neighborhoods as much as possible.
City Election Board employees on Tuesday continued verifying signatures turned in last week by a group called Reform St. Louis that wants to put on the ballot next February a different charter amendment — this one to set up the new redistricting commission that the group favors.
Election Board officials say they'll know by Thursday whether the group, which says aldermen have an inherent conflict of interest in drawing the new boundaries, got the needed 30,000-plus signatures of registered voters.
Meanwhile, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' spokesman, Nick Dunne, said Tuesday that if the petition measure qualifies for the ballot, the mayor will not take a position on it.
Jones also sent a letter to Legislation Committee members urging them to bring the general public into their process "beyond committee hearings" and to "empower them to map new wards."
"This requires meeting people where they are and hosting virtual and in-person meetings which engage residents in a discussion about defining their communities," Jones said in the letter.
She also noted that she as mayor must either sign or veto the map produced by aldermen.
She asserted that she and city voters want maps that protect equal opportunity for racial and language minorities and wards in which "no elected official selects their voters to secure their incumbency."
Vollmer said he plans to hold at least one meeting a week for the next 8 to 10 weeks and maybe more.
In an interview he said he hasn't made a firm decision but is inclined now to hold public hearings, either online or in person, only after the committee coalesces around a tentative map.
"I would rather have a map they can react to," he said. However, he said, he also is leaning toward letting the public weigh in by email on earlier versions brought before the committee for discussion.
However, he gave no indication he would go beyond holding committee hearings as requested by the mayor.
