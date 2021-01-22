Workhouse question may not make it to April 6 ballot

ST. LOUIS — City residents may not vote on the city workhouse issue at the April 6 election after all because of a dispute between two supporters of a bill that would schedule the nonbinding referendum.
The chairwoman of the aldermanic Rules Committee, Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, on Friday said she wouldn’t take up the bill until next week.
Her committee isn’t scheduled to meet until Wednesday, the day after the deadline set in state law for qualifying an issue for the April ballot.
Tyus’ decision kept the full Board of Aldermen, which gave the measure preliminary approval last week, from passing the bill Friday.
Tyus said at a brief committee meeting before Friday’s board meeting that while she supported the bill, it wouldn’t be fair to take it up ahead of some others also pending. She added that there was no emergency involved because the referendum would be nonbinding anyway.
She also complained that the referendum bill’s sponsor, Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, had held up some of her bills in a committee he chairs.
“I am not giving him any extraordinary help,” Tyus said. “He doesn’t even afford me the opportunity of just being fair (and) having my bills heard.”
Boyd, in an interview, said he believed she may have been referring to her bill to require the city to install speed humps on residential streets and alleys if requested by the alderman from the area. He said he had scheduled a hearing but she didn’t attend.
Tyus, at Friday’s committee meeting, indicated it’s possible her committee could release Boyd’s bill to the full board next week.
If that happens and the board passes the measure next Friday, Boyd said he’d ask the city counselor to ask a circuit judge to put the referendum on the ballot after the deadline. That’s allowed under state law.
Mayor Lyda Krewson also would have to sign the bill before such a lawsuit could be filed. Krewson has yet to act on a separate measure passed last week by aldermen aimed at forcing a revote in April on the ward reduction plan enacted by voters in 2012.
Tyus’ committee performs the ministerial function of engrossment, a procedure aimed at ensuring that changes made to a bill during the legislative process were incorporated correctly.
The workhouse, formally known as the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, has been a political hot potato amid a longstanding effort by criminal justice activists to get the city to shut down the facility.