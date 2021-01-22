Workhouse question may not make it to April 6 ballot

“I am not giving him any extraordinary help,” Tyus said. “He doesn’t even afford me the opportunity of just being fair (and) having my bills heard.”

Boyd, in an interview, said he believed she may have been referring to her bill to require the city to install speed humps on residential streets and alleys if requested by the alderman from the area. He said he had scheduled a hearing but she didn’t attend.

Tyus, at Friday’s committee meeting, indicated it’s possible her committee could release Boyd’s bill to the full board next week.

If that happens and the board passes the measure next Friday, Boyd said he’d ask the city counselor to ask a circuit judge to put the referendum on the ballot after the deadline. That’s allowed under state law.

Mayor Lyda Krewson also would have to sign the bill before such a lawsuit could be filed. Krewson has yet to act on a separate measure passed last week by aldermen aimed at forcing a revote in April on the ward reduction plan enacted by voters in 2012.

Tyus’ committee performs the ministerial function of engrossment, a procedure aimed at ensuring that changes made to a bill during the legislative process were incorporated correctly.