‘You better know who’s behind the curtain’: The man who guided Josh Hawley’s rise

His career began after his family met Michael Farris, a leader of the Christian home-school movement. At 18 and without a formal high school diploma, Teepell moved from Baton Rouge to Washington to work for him.

“When everybody else was going to college, Timmy was learning grassroots politics from an evangelical Christian leader,” said Jan Moller, director of the Louisiana Budget Project and a former statehouse reporter for the Times-Picayune.

Farris later hired Teepell as executive director of the Madison Project, a Virginia-based conservative PAC whose website says its mission is to elect “candidates who have every intent of storming the castle and challenging the leadership in both parties.”

After a brief stint at the Republican National Committee, Teepell returned to Louisiana to oversee a congressional campaign for Jindal, who’d lost a close race for governor to Democrat Kathleen Blanco in 2003. After connecting with Teepell, he won won a U.S. House seat at the age of 33.

In 2007, again with Teepell at the helm, Jindal won the governor’s mansion on his second attempt. He named Teepell chief of staff.

He quickly established himself, in the eyes of lawmakers, as the man to see in the Jindal administration