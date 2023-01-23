You can now get a marriage license online in St. Louis city, St. Charles County

St. Charles County on Monday began allowing couples to get marriage licenses online without appearing in person at a government office, following St. Louis city officials who began a similar process a few weeks earlier.

The recorder of deeds offices in the two areas are each testing the new system, which involves uploading of IDs and is allowed under a law passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2021.

"This updated system adds convenience for all marriage license applicants, but especially residents who currently are out of the area or otherwise cannot both visit our office in person during regular business hours," said the St. Charles County recorder, Mary Dempsey.

Mark St. George, a spokesman for St. Louis Recorder Michael Butler, said the office has successfully processed more than 50 such electronic licenses since the service began in the city Nov. 11.

"It's implemented and it's working and it's safe and secure," St. George said.

Both offices had previously allowed couples to submit marriage license applications online but they had to show up in person to actually get them by producing required identification in the offices.

Under the new alternate system, applicants can provide an electronic signature and upload ID documents, which are verified with security questions.

The license can then be sent to applicants via a delivery service, FedEx in the city and either FedEx or United Parcel Service in St. Charles County. A shipping charge is tacked on to the office's regular license fee. St. Charles County also adds a $5 electronic verification fee.