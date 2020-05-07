You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Your federal stimulus check would be exempt from Missouri income tax under House plan
0 comments
top story

Your federal stimulus check would be exempt from Missouri income tax under House plan

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions

In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. The IRS anticipates sending more than 150 million payments as part of a massive coronavirus rescue package. The distribution has had some hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians’ federal stimulus checks wouldn’t be taxed as income under a measure approved by the House on Thursday.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, is sponsoring the plan. He said it would “protect everyone’s stimulus payments from Missouri income tax.”

“That’s $50 to every constituent in your district that that received a stimulus payment,” he told another representative during the discussion on the House floor. 

Under current law, the federal checks would be subject to the state income tax, Christofanelli said.

“I believe that is the opinion of the Department of Revenue,” he said. “They’re the folks that are going to come looking for it.”

The U.S. government isn’t treating stimulus checks as income, which means they aren’t subject to federal income taxes.

Christofanelli’s proposal would bring Missouri’s tax law in line with this policy. Under his plan, any amount received via stimulus check from the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act won’t be included in a Missouri taxpayer’s adjusted gross income.

The legislation, which includes multiple provisions related to taxation, was approved by a 147-4 vote.

The legislation originated in the Senate as a measure dealing with property tax assessments, but it was amended to include the stimulus check provisions, among others. It will now return to the Senate for consideration.

The legislation is Senate Bill 676.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports