Your federal stimulus check would be exempt from Missouri income tax under House plan

JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians’ federal stimulus checks wouldn’t be taxed as income under a measure approved by the House on Thursday.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, is sponsoring the plan. He said it would “protect everyone’s stimulus payments from Missouri income tax.”

“That’s $50 to every constituent in your district that that received a stimulus payment,” he told another representative during the discussion on the House floor.

Under current law, the federal checks would be subject to the state income tax, Christofanelli said.

“I believe that is the opinion of the Department of Revenue,” he said. “They’re the folks that are going to come looking for it.”

The U.S. government isn’t treating stimulus checks as income, which means they aren’t subject to federal income taxes.