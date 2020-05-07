Your federal stimulus check would be exempt from Missouri income tax under House plan

JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians’ federal stimulus checks wouldn’t be taxed as income under a measure approved by the House on Thursday.
Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, is sponsoring the plan. He said it would “protect everyone’s stimulus payments from Missouri income tax.”
“That’s $50 to every constituent in your district that that received a stimulus payment,” he told another representative during the discussion on the House floor.
Under current law, the federal checks would be subject to the state income tax, Christofanelli said.
“I believe that is the opinion of the Department of Revenue,” he said. “They’re the folks that are going to come looking for it.”
The U.S. government isn’t treating stimulus checks as income, which means they aren’t subject to federal income taxes.
Christofanelli’s proposal would bring Missouri’s tax law in line with this policy. Under his plan, any amount received via stimulus check from the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act won’t be included in a Missouri taxpayer’s adjusted gross income.
The legislation, which includes multiple provisions related to taxation, was approved by a 147-4 vote.
The legislation originated in the Senate as a measure dealing with property tax assessments, but it was amended to include the stimulus check provisions, among others. It will now return to the Senate for consideration.
The legislation is Senate Bill 676.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.