YouTube blocks, then unblocks, a St. Louis County Council meeting recording

But that has resulted in the complete removal of video records of public governmental meetings during which public speakers have made the false claims. The situation has prompted a debate about how to draw the line between private businesses’ ability to censor content on their platforms and the need for free speech and public access to government meetings.

Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, called for the county to stop using YouTube to host its meetings.

“We need to move away from a private company and find our own streaming service that does not take away the people’s right to speak,” Fitch said. “People get up and say things that I don’t agree with, and probably most people don’t agree with, but that’s their First Amendment right.”

He continued, “That’s what public forum is about: giving people their First Amendment right to speak. It’s not sanctioning any of their comments, and we don’t get to censor that.”

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, who as chair of the council has allowed extended public comment at recent meetings, said, “It is disappointing that we have to go through this when we have public comments.”