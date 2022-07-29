Half of St. Louis Public schools damaged in Thursday's sudden rainstorm

ST. LOUIS — Jessica Lang was in the building with a handful of other employees when water started rising Thursday afternoon in the cafeteria at Soldan International Studies High School.

"It just happened so fast," said Lang, an office clerk.

In all, 35 public city schools were damaged by Thursday's sudden storm, which hit the region with as much as 4 inches of rain in just two hours. Damage ranged from roof leakage to soaked drywall — only five flooded — and hit schools from north St. Louis to south, said St. Louis Public Schools spokesman George Sells. And it came just four weeks before students are set to return to classes.

Sells said some of the flooding at Soldan came from overwhelmed stormwater systems. But several of the schools had aging roofs that couldn't handle the barrage. "Some of this is — it was a heck of a storm," Sells said. "Roofing is something different. Roofing is something that we can upgrade, and intend to upgrade, that would be able to prevent a lot of the damage we had in the other schools."

Lang said she had never seen flooding in her eight years working at Soldan, a 113-year-old school about a mile north of Forest Park. The water was so powerful it lifted up a dumpster outside and busted down a basement service door.

At least 2 feet of water filled the cafeteria around 3 p.m., said Sells. No students were present, and five employees who were there avoided the water by staying upstairs, Lang said.

Cleanup began later that afternoon. Sells said it should be complete by the time school starts.

The average age of the city's public schools is 87 years old, and 44% of them are over 100 years old, Sells said.

Soldan opened in 1909 as a Jewish preparatory school, according to the school's website. It reopened in 1993 as an international studies magnet school.

Sells said Thursday's damage underlines the need for voters to approve a ballot proposal on Aug. 2 that would allow St. Louis Public Schools to borrow $160 million for renovations, repairs and other uses.