Heavy rainfall, flooding slam metro area: Photos, videos from St. Louis Twitter

ST. LOUIS — For the second time this week, the St. Louis area is being slammed with heavy rainfall and flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning shortly before 3 p.m., which would stay in effect until 5:45 p.m. It included St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County, and part of the Metro East.
The St. Louis Fire Department reported that it was rescuing people trapped in cars at Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court, North Kingshighway Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue, Hodiamont Avenue and Horton Place, and Page Boulevard and Union Boulevard.
At 3:32 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that "Flash flooding due to the current rain coming through the area is temporarily closing more roadways in the region. At this moment, it looks like I-64 near Hampton is closed in both directions, as well as more lanes on I-70 into downtown."
Earlier this afternoon, the St. Louis City Emergency Management Agency advised residents to get off the road if visibility was low, tweeting: "If you are driving in the rain and you do not have visibility, please get off of the road until you can see and can continue safely."
See how people across the St. Louis area documented the flooding on social media:
Euclid and Forest Park Parkway nearly completely under water. Remember turn around don’t drown. Be safe #stlwx pic.twitter.com/fuHbkw3x0V— Dr. Megan Ellyia Green 🌹 (@MeganEllyia) July 28, 2022
We almost made it through this season without another flash flood in front of my apartment…almost.— Matt Beitscher (@FMtheWeatherman) July 28, 2022
10-12” of water moving at Lindell between Vandeventer and Sarah. Rain still pouring and water rising. #stlwx #mowx @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/rmnLLUwKzh
Manchester between Pierce and Hampton #stlwx pic.twitter.com/YZvAey7WRO— Mike Castner (@CastnerMike) July 28, 2022
We’re gunna need a boat #stlwx pic.twitter.com/eqOTjcjpBq— Mike Castner (@CastnerMike) July 28, 2022
On Skinker #stlwx pic.twitter.com/T1tFUxvAGz— Charles P (@Stllegend) July 28, 2022
And a police car is stuck at Des Peres and Rosedale behind the Pageant #stlwx pic.twitter.com/4QiaAE3UBQ— Charles P (@Stllegend) July 28, 2022
Peter S. shared this video showing flooding Thursday afternoon in the Central West End. #stlwx #stl #flooding pic.twitter.com/hpC004CRMN— KMOV (@KMOV) July 28, 2022
Things are a bit of a mess on I-64 by the Science Center.#stlwx pic.twitter.com/kGFcccQ1QO— PT (@PTtheIslander) July 28, 2022
Page & Marcus - Several vehicles & a charter bus currently trapped in high flood waters. #STLCity #stl #stlwx@STLFireDept Marine Unit also responding. pic.twitter.com/hqIh0dg2Hy— Garon Patrick Mosby (@GaronMosby) July 28, 2022
Back of the shop. We’re closed today. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/ZbvUxnIFC0— STLVegGirl (@STLVegGirl) July 28, 2022
Goodfellow impassable car stuck pic.twitter.com/pWLqNuTXWV— David Carson (@PDPJ) July 28, 2022
Kirkham at Rock Hill Road flooded in Webster Groves. #stlwx #mowx @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/RxvzFLhQlc— Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) July 28, 2022