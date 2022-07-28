Heavy rainfall, flooding slam metro area: Photos, videos from St. Louis Twitter

ST. LOUIS — For the second time this week, the St. Louis area is being slammed with heavy rainfall and flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning shortly before 3 p.m., which would stay in effect until 5:45 p.m. It included St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County, and part of the Metro East.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported that it was rescuing people trapped in cars at Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court, North Kingshighway Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue, Hodiamont Avenue and Horton Place, and Page Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

At 3:32 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that "Flash flooding due to the current rain coming through the area is temporarily closing more roadways in the region. At this moment, it looks like I-64 near Hampton is closed in both directions, as well as more lanes on I-70 into downtown."

Earlier this afternoon, the St. Louis City Emergency Management Agency advised residents to get off the road if visibility was low, tweeting: "If you are driving in the rain and you do not have visibility, please get off of the road until you can see and can continue safely."

