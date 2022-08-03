Heavy rains drenching St. Louis area for the third time in 9 days; flooding possible

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are hitting the St. Louis region, re-soaking neighborhoods that have weathered significant flooding twice last week.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. and a flood watch overnight. Forecasters predict between 1 inch and 3 inches of rain, but noted that some places could see up to 5 inches.

The region has spent the past week attempting to recover from a historic storm that brought a record 9 inches of rain to the St. Louis area — and almost 13 inches in some places. The area took another hit two days later, when another 2 to 4 inches of rain fell, once again flooding structures and swamping roadways.

In Florissant, rain began to fall mid-afternoon as hundreds of residents whose homes, cars and businesses damaged by flooding last week sought help from nonprofits like the American Red Cross and governmental agencies, including FEMA, gathered in a gym at the John F. Kennedy Community Center.

The community center opened around 2 p.m. and within an hour 600 people had already signed up for help with everything from getting a new driver's license to finding food. Hundreds more waited in a line that spilled outside into the heat and then rain, prompting organizers to end the event early.

Teaira Wilhite, 24, and Rechard Williams II, 24, had waited with their 15-month-old son, Rechard Williams III, for more than three hours before being told to leave.

Their North county apartment near New Halls Ferry and Chambers roads flooded last week and the carpet is still soaked. They're camping out in their living room, because their beds are ruined, along with other furniture. The apartment is smelling like mildew. "We're doing the best we can," Williams said.

