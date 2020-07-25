High Ridge woman killed, four injured in early Saturday boat accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A High Ridge woman was killed and four passengers in a boat with her injured when another boat hit them on the Lake of the Ozarks just after midnight Saturday. The driver of the boat that hit them was arrested on boating while intoxicated charges.

Dawn M. Steinkuehler, 42, was killed. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she was in the main channel of the lake at the 18 mile marker in a boat with four others when another boat traveling downstream struck the port side of her boat. Steinkuehler was pronounced dead at the scene.

John D. Bennett, 52, of New Haven, was arrested on pending charges of boating while intoxicated with serious physical injury, BWI with death to another, BWI with physical injury, and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel. He was not hurt.

Brad Steinkuehler, 43, and an unnamed 13-year-old female, both of High Ridge, suffered serious injuries. Scott M. Comia, 42, of O’Fallon, Mo. and Jason A. Ashby, 43, of Eureka, suffered minor injuries. Comia was driving the boat.

