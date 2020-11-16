100 years ago: the first wirephoto in the U.S. is transmitted by the Post-Dispatch

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch made history on Nov. 15, 1920, when it successfully transmitted the first photo by wire to its sister publication, The New York World. This is how the Post-Dispatch reported the news 100 years ago.

NEW YORK. Nov. 15. - A photograph which was in St. Louis yesterday afternoon was reproduced here this morning.

This picture is the visible record of the first successful attempt ever made in America to transmit photographs over a wire, and the first demonstration of the apparatus invented by M. Edouard Belin. the eminent French, engineer, and bearing the name of telestereograph. It was a distinguished group that gathered yesterday in the editorial rooms of the New York World to witness this demonstration.

Men whose names are famous in the world of engineering science examined with the keen appreciation of experts the mechanism that makes this possible. All of them expressed their admiration not only at the delicacy of the method with which certain simple elementary principles of light, electricity and photography were combined, but also at the brilliance of the idea of the inventor, who had thus succeeded where ether experimenters had failed.