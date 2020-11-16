100 years ago: the first wirephoto in the U.S. is transmitted by the Post-Dispatch

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch made history on Nov. 15, 1920, when it successfully transmitted the first photo by wire to its sister publication, The New York World. This is how the Post-Dispatch reported the news 100 years ago.
NEW YORK. Nov. 15. - A photograph which was in St. Louis yesterday afternoon was reproduced here this morning.
This picture is the visible record of the first successful attempt ever made in America to transmit photographs over a wire, and the first demonstration of the apparatus invented by M. Edouard Belin. the eminent French, engineer, and bearing the name of telestereograph. It was a distinguished group that gathered yesterday in the editorial rooms of the New York World to witness this demonstration.
Men whose names are famous in the world of engineering science examined with the keen appreciation of experts the mechanism that makes this possible. All of them expressed their admiration not only at the delicacy of the method with which certain simple elementary principles of light, electricity and photography were combined, but also at the brilliance of the idea of the inventor, who had thus succeeded where ether experimenters had failed.
The heads of the great telephone and telegraph companies and the engineers of the General Electric Co.. the Western Electric Co. and other makers of electrical apparatus were interested spectators, as were officers of the United States army signal service. These latter were quick to express the view that this invention would be of inestimable value to the army in time of war.
It was 3 p.m. when the demonstration began; it was almost 9 when It closed. By this time the spectators were only a half dozen enthusiasts, the other having waited to see a good photograph transmitted and then gone home to supper. When the guests had assembled they were asked to pose for the moving pictures and the operators of the Pathe Film Co. turned their are lights upon the scene so that it might be preserved for future generations.
The first picture St. Louis sent was of the self-propelled barges for Mississippi-Warrior River traffic. Because of difficulties with the sending mechanism, the picture received was faint and a little blurred. When a photo of an Indian chief was developed, the negative and an enlarged print therefrom were shown, still wet from the fixing and washing solutions, to the World's guests. These realized the importance, even the solemnity of the moment, for they were assisting at an epoch-making event in science, seeing with their own eyes the very first photograph successfully transmitted over a wire in America.
Congratulations to M. Belin. the inventor, and to the editors of the World followed from most of those present. Nikola Tesla was among the heartiest In shaking the hand of his brother scientist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!