100 years ago: Women's suffrage leads to a suit for divorce

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing the vote to women nationwide, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It didn't take long for that law to work its way into divorce courts in Missouri. Here's a clipping from the front page of the Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 1920.
KANSAS CITY. Mo.. - Into the list of insidious influences which are filling tho divorce court dockets steps women's suffrage.
It came out yesterday afternoon when a woman with a worry-wrinkled countenance broke the news to an attorney at the Welfare Legal Aid Bureau. She recounted how her husband had become a stranger in his home until the small hours of the morning and how his continued absence had led to her investigating the political activities to which he ascribed his late hours.
"I followed him," she said. "I didn't want to do it. I thought It best to wait until after the election and forget all about it, but my suspicions wouldn't let me rest, so I followed him.
"He went to political meetings and visited politicians all right; but my suspicions weren't groundless. At every political meeting he attended there were women, and all his calls were on women workers. I couldn't stand that so I asked for an explanation.
" 'Why. of course I work among the women,' he told me. 'Can't they vote?'
"Then he stammered and said that all the women were going to vote for the twenty-first amendment, but I knew there is no twenty-first amendment, so I didn't say any more.
"But I've come down here for a divorce because I knew his brand of politics wasn't going to take up any less of his time after Nov. 2"
The Post-Dispatch Weatherbirds from the 1920s
