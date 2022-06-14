105 years ago, Scott Air Force Base began in a wheat field

BELLEVILLE • The big news came by telegram on June 14, 1917, from businessman Edward Daley, who had been in Washington for a week lobbying to snare a new military base.

"Belleville gets aviation field. Lease made. Return tonight," Daley notified his colleagues at the Greater Belleville Board of Trade. Thus began Scott Air Force Base, the nation's third-oldest continuously operating Air Force flying field.

Shortly after Congress voted to enter World War I on April 4, 1917, the Army Signal Corps announced plans to build nine bases to train aviators. Maj. Albert Bond Lambert, future namesake of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, was among those who believed the level ground of Shiloh Township, six miles east of Belleville, would serve the Army well. Daley hurried to Washington with regional political backing and options on leases from seven farmers.

The Army signed for 624 acres and, within a week, awarded a contract to Unit Construction Co. of St. Louis to build the Belleville Aviation Camp. Almost 2,000 workers began raising 53 buildings, including 16 hangars, six barracks for aviation cadets and a "dope house" to store gasoline. They were strung along the Southern Railway line, which still runs through the base.

Many workers lived in tents amidst hastily harvested wheat fields. The Belleville News-Democrat noted that city fathers "wouldn't let workers loaf on the public square."

Capt. Bayriver and Lt. Tabuteau of the French Flying Corps, neither of whom spoke English, arrived June 27 to prepare the training program. The first airplanes were J-1 Standards, quickly supplemented by Curtiss Jennies. Three weeks later, the Army renamed the field for Cpl. Frank Scott, the nation's first enlisted man to perish in a flying machine. He died in Maryland in 1912.

Flight training began Sept. 11, 1917, from a grass open space at the south end of today's military runway. Eight cadets died in crashes, but many others lived to fly in combat in France. Scott pilots fitted Jennies with stretchers to experiment with early flying ambulances — a foreshadowing of one of the field's later roles in medical airlift.

After World War I, the Army bought the property for $191 per acre and turned it into a dirigible base.

During World War II, Scott trained radio operators for crews flying in bombers and transports. When the nation closed hundreds of installations after the war, Scott endured as a major point for transports and air-medical services.