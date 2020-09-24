1875: Jesse James writes a letter to the editor, "I am in St. Louis with friends"

On Sept. 24, 1875, the Globe-Democrat was one of several newspapers receiving a letter, supposedly from Jesse James, saying he was alive and well and visiting friends in St. Louis. Here is what the Missouri desperado wrote. The Globe published the letter three days later.

To the Editor:

In a previous communication I spoke of how the Jameses and Youngers had been lied on by Bligh, the incompetent detective of Louisville, Ky. I will take the present opportunity to Inform you that Bligh's recent statement about the Jameses and Younger. robbing the Huntington (Va.) bank is false.

Instead of my being shot and captured, I am in St. Louis with friends, well, and feeling much better than I have for years. I can't see what motive any one can have in reporting such malicious lies as Detective Bligh is certainly doing. I know that the Jarettes and the Youngers had no hand in the robbery, and if the wounded robber is ever recognized, it will be seen that be is not a James, a Younger or Jarette. Bligh is a perfect gas-pipe, and is unworthy of the title of detective. He has never captured but one man, and he slipped on the blind side of him.