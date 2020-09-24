On Sept. 24, 1875, the Globe-Democrat was one of several newspapers receiving a letter, supposedly from Jesse James, saying he was alive and well and visiting friends in St. Louis. Here is what the Missouri desperado wrote. The Globe published the letter three days later.
To the Editor:
In a previous communication I spoke of how the Jameses and Youngers had been lied on by Bligh, the incompetent detective of Louisville, Ky. I will take the present opportunity to Inform you that Bligh's recent statement about the Jameses and Younger. robbing the Huntington (Va.) bank is false.
Instead of my being shot and captured, I am in St. Louis with friends, well, and feeling much better than I have for years. I can't see what motive any one can have in reporting such malicious lies as Detective Bligh is certainly doing. I know that the Jarettes and the Youngers had no hand in the robbery, and if the wounded robber is ever recognized, it will be seen that be is not a James, a Younger or Jarette. Bligh is a perfect gas-pipe, and is unworthy of the title of detective. He has never captured but one man, and he slipped on the blind side of him.
As for shooting, he doesn't know what that means. I am thankful that at last one robber has been got who was published everywhere by 1311gb as being first Cole Younger and afterwards Jesse James. The world can now see that neither one of the Jameses and Youngers are the men shot and captured.
Every bold robbery in the country is laid to us, but after a few of the robbers have been caught, and when it is seen two or three times that other people are robbing banks, maybe we will got fair play from the newspapers.
In a few days it will be seen how the James and Youngers have been lied on by owls men as Pinkerton and Bligh. I and Cole Younger are not friends, but I know be is innocent of the Huntington robbery, and I feel it my duty to defend him and his innocent and persecuted brothers from the false and slanderous reports circulated about them.
I think the public will justify me in denouncing Bligh, - as I now do, as an unnecessary liar, a scoundrel and a poltroon.
Very respectfully, Jesse W. James.
EDITOR - Please publish this letter for me. I am innocent of the Huntington robbery and this is the only way I have to defend myself.
