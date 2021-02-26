1876 • 'Whiskey ring' corruption trial in St. Louis was a national sensation

Prosecutors pieced together a case of incriminating coded telegrams for the jury of seven farmers, three blacksmiths, a wagonmaker and a bricklayer. Defense lawyers had something no one has enjoyed before or since - a deposition by a sitting president, taken in the White House, on behalf of a criminal defendant. They presented Grant's transcript Feb. 17. That same day, William T. Sherman, then a St. Louis resident and Grant's wartime brother in arms, took the stand and said of Babcock, "His character has been very good."

Babcock's lawyers painted the prosecution as attacking Grant himself, a man who once had been a farmer in south St. Louis County. On Feb. 24, the jury needed only two hours to acquit Babcock of conspiracy to defraud the government.

The jubilation began on Third Street and moved to the Lindell, where Babcock and friends, including Sherman in uniform, held forth from the balcony over Washington. Babcock told the crowd, "I can only thank you most heartily for your kindness."

He was the only major figure in the scandal to win acquittal, but soon was forced from the White House. Grant made him a lighthouse inspector, and Babcock drowned on duty eight years later.