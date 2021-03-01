1893: Tesla stuns a St. Louis crowd with his first demonstration of radio

He then said that in his opinion energy could be transmitted through the air without a wire by means of a powerful machine properly located. He next showed that the high resistance of the filament of a lamp was not necessary to produce light, using for the purpose two 50-volt lamps, one with and one without a vacuum. The one without was the brighter of the two. Tesla next took a little bulb, which be said was painted on the inside with a chemical, and grasping the wire with a pair of pliers the current of 200,000 volts was allowed to pass through his body and the bulb held in the other band was illuminated.