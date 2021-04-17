1927 • Sunrise service makes Forest Park the place to be for Easter prayers and promenades

ST. LOUIS • “The annual Easter parade in Forest Park was a thing of grinding gears and monoxide fumes, of gesticulating traffic policemen and Easter costumes only half seen in passing cars.”

So lamented a Post-Dispatch reporter in describing the scene on Easter Sunday 1929. The unnamed scribbler confessed to having preferred the more leisurely promenades of earlier days.

No matter the era, some observers are certain that culture is going to pot.

Easter gatherings in Forest Park for reasons of vanity and Christian worship became popular after the 1904 World’s Fair, and diminished only with the mass migrations to the suburbs after World War II. Thousands of people dressed up each year for the holiday stroll along the park’s winding lanes. As cars became more common, the parade took to wheels, joyfully snarling the park roadways.

The first large sunrise service in the park took place on Easter, April 17, 1927, near Lindell Boulevard and Kingshighway. The Metropolitan Church Federation, then the area’s main association of Protestant congregations, later moved the gathering to the Municipal Opera. Depending upon spring’s mercurial weather, attendance could top 13,000 faithful.