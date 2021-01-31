1929: 5,700 attend opening of new Fox Theater

And there was Mayor Miller - a talkie, not in person - breathing felicitations to the Fox Theater owner from a frequently consulted manuscript. He got an appreciative hand. Later, in the newsreel, the pleased smile of Henry W. Kiel was seen in two or three views. Only his face, and not his voice, had been registered, but the greeting he got need not have discouraged his campaign manager if the latter was present.

Then there was the Pilgrims' chorus, or it might be said, two choruses. The "Tannhauser" affair on the stage, with its cowled penitents and with the orchestra ascending and descending to the chords of Wagner; and the chorus of St. Louis pilgrims, some of them in evening dress, who fared by motor and otherwise through 14-degree temperature to the carpeted sidewalk space on Grand, just south of Washington Boulevard, under what seemed an acre of white lights, with "FOX" in green above them.

The articles goes on, at length, to describe the "Magnificent Entrance," "Comfortable Seats," "Tannhauser in Pantomime," "And Finally the Picture," (it was "Street Angel" starring Janet Gaynor and Charles Farrell) and "Guests Shown About Theater."

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201 @mandystlpd on Twitter astamand@post-dispatch.com