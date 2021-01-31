1929: 5,700 attend opening of new Fox Theater

Editor's note: When the Fox Theater - and that's how it was spelled back in the day - opened 92 years ago (Jan. 31, 1929) this is how the Post-Dispatch covered it.
Cross-logged Vishnus, and elephants Of Cathay, and Assyrian lions and turbaned bashi-bazouks looked down on the 5700 persons who entered the new Fox Theater for its opening last night. Arabesque lattices. Hindu incense-burners. Burmese pagoda-carving and fluting and Karnak pillars of ruddy marble bounded the broad views in the theater and in its grand approach hall - lobby is too Occidental a word.
All the ornamentation of the $5 million house - largest and most ornate of the movie palaces outisde New York - represented the Far East, land of tinkling temple bells and pale hands beside the Shalimar. "if you've heard the East a-calling, you won't heed nothing else," said Kipling's Mandalayan enthusiast.
But there were a lot of other things to hear at the huge housewarming on Grand Boulevard.
There was Gov. Caulfield's speech, telling how much St. Louis and Missouri owe to William Fox, and how much Fox will owe to the city and state the next time tax-collecting season comes around - all to the benefit of of our schools and charitable institutions.He refrained from calling them "eleemosynary" thereby establishing a new record for office-holders and campaign orators.
And there was Mayor Miller - a talkie, not in person - breathing felicitations to the Fox Theater owner from a frequently consulted manuscript. He got an appreciative hand. Later, in the newsreel, the pleased smile of Henry W. Kiel was seen in two or three views. Only his face, and not his voice, had been registered, but the greeting he got need not have discouraged his campaign manager if the latter was present.
Then there was the Pilgrims' chorus, or it might be said, two choruses. The "Tannhauser" affair on the stage, with its cowled penitents and with the orchestra ascending and descending to the chords of Wagner; and the chorus of St. Louis pilgrims, some of them in evening dress, who fared by motor and otherwise through 14-degree temperature to the carpeted sidewalk space on Grand, just south of Washington Boulevard, under what seemed an acre of white lights, with "FOX" in green above them.
The articles goes on, at length, to describe the "Magnificent Entrance," "Comfortable Seats," "Tannhauser in Pantomime," "And Finally the Picture," (it was "Street Angel" starring Janet Gaynor and Charles Farrell) and "Guests Shown About Theater."
