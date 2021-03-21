1943 • St. Louis fire chief is killed while trying to save his men

ST. LOUIS • The fire began in a waste-paper shredding machine. It flashed quickly through old clothing, furniture and other goods stacked inside the Goodwill Industries building at 713 Howard Street.

By 9 a.m. on March 20, 1943, blinding smoke churned from the five-story, 80-year-old warehouse near Broadway, north of downtown. Because it was Saturday, only three of Goodwill's 100 employees were inside. They escaped easily.

Fire Chief Joseph W. Morgan directed the arriving units, quickly ringing the fire with pumpers. A bystander approached Morgan and said he thought the front wall was wobbling. Morgan rushed up the iron fire escape, shouting from window to window for his firefighters to retreat.

All got away except for three on the roof. As Morgan stepped along on the second-floor escape platform, the wall collapsed into a jumble of brick, heavy timber and billowing mortar dust.

Rescuers dug into the pile and quickly uncovered the chief, who suffered a severe head injury. They raced him to City Hospital south of downtown, but he couldn't be saved.

Seven firefighters were injured, including the three on the roof. Headquarters spread the sad word to firehouses over the ticker-tape alarm system — six dots punched three times in succession.