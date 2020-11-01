1946: The NBA makes its debut. Meet your St. Louis Bombers

On Nov. 1, 1946, in the first NBA game (known as the Basketball Association of America), the New York Knickerbockers beat the Toronto Huskies 68-66 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. St. Louis was also represented in that league, and this is how the Post-Dispatch introduced readers to the St. Louis Bombers.
A five-month professional basketball season begins at the Arena tonight at 8:30 o'clock when the St. Louis Bombers oppose the Pittsburgh Ironmen in the Basketball Association of America's inaugural.
The first of 30 home games for the bombers will give St. Louisans their acquaintance with a 12-man squad under the direction of Ken Loeffler, for eight years before the war coach of basketball at Yale University.
Nearly all of them graduates from college basketball, the St. Louis squad averages 6 feet 3 in height and 184 pounds in weight. thumbnail idea of their back ground is as follows:
Bob Doll, Colorado University letterman for three seasons; Cecil Hankins, formerly with the Oklahoma Aggies' national championship team; John Logan, voted most valuable player at Indiana University in 1943; George Munroe, three letter man at Dartmouth; Herk Baltimore, another three-letter man at Penn State; John Barr, a teammate of Baltimore's at Penn for three years; Aubrey Davis, three-letterman at Oklahoma Baptist; Gifford Roux of Wood River, Ill., a "find" at the Bombers training session; Deb Smith, four letter man at Utah U.; Don Martin, who won four letters at Warrensburg Teachers; Don Putnam, Colorado U. player in 1943 and 1944, and Fred Jacobs, Denver U. star.
Pittsburgh, like St. Louis a member of five-team western division of the association which also includes six eastern teams, will present, among others, "Brooms" Abramovic, former Salem, (O.) College star who set a season's average scoring record of 29.9 per game for 26 games in 1942-43 and a career scoring total record of 2161 points in 96 games from 1939 to 1943.
The B. A. of A. games will be played under collegiate rules with a few exceptions, including 12- minute quarters instead of 20- minute halves; unlimited substitutions; no option on a foul shot, the fouled player being forced to attempt his free throw without the option of taking the ball out of bounds, and talk permitted between coach and players during a timeout.
There will be a playoff between the East and West at the end of the season. The follow-up game for the Bombers at the Arena will be next Thursday night against New York.
