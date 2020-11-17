1947: A stray cat struts into the St. Louis Cat Show and becomes a winner

Each day we bring you a look back at an article from the archives of the Post-Dispatch. The Nov. 17, 1947, front page contained this gem.

An alley cat that wandered into the Hamilton Hotel at 956 Hamilton avenue, two days before the Greater St. Louis Cat Club Show was to be held there, won first prize in the best color for kittens class and first prize in the non-champion class at the show yesterday.

The cat, a male maltese, was adopted by Miss Marcella Duffy, hostess at the hotel, and named Mr. Silver.

It sought refuge from a rainstorm early Thursday morning, Miss Duffy said, and apparently liked the hotel so well that it stayed on until the Greater St. Louis Cat Club show and the Central States Solid Color Club cat show opened Saturday.

A blue male, Dixi-Land's Pearl Harbor Yank, owned by Mrs. John Revington of Bristol, Tenn., was awarded best cat and best champion in both shows.

Dixi-Land's Felice of Nor-Mont, a blue female owned by Mrs. Merald Hoag of Arlington, Va., won best opposite sex and best opposite sex champion in both shows while Flame's Red Shadow, owned by Dr. Foster A. Dill of 7100 Goff Avenue, Richmond Heights, won best neuter.