1957: Elvis sings here, but squeals of 11,000 often drown him out

Girls screamed and hundreds of flash bulbs were discharged, making the hall look as if it were under an artillery barrage. Presley clung to the microphone standard and staggered about in a distinctive, distraught manner, waiting for the noise to subside a bit.

When he mouthed the opening words of his first song, the uproar began again. Girls shrieked. Elvis shrieked, but he was outnumbered. His contortions were ecstatically received. His most appreciated medium of expression seemed to be burlesque's traditional hip movements. Musicians from a jazz concert playing to a small audience in the auditorium's adjoining opera house sneaked into the wings to watch Presley perform.

"Man, how much do you suppose those yard goods cost him?" one of them speculated. Elvis staggered and sang more songs evoking the same audience reaction, each presentation becoming a repetition of the first.

Australian promotor Lee Gordon said the gold suit had cost $2500. "It's real gold, with impregnated unborn calf skin, or something of the sort," he said.

Gordon's publicity manager made the understatement of the year, for publicity men, when he said: 'It's very dramatic." He overcompensated by adding: "It's almost unbelievable when you see an artist walk out on a stage and receive an ovation like the one we have witnessed tonight."