St. Louis Cardinals First Baseman Joe Cunningham was discussing Bible verses with a friend shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 10, 1959 when he heard a roar.

It's not recorded, but he may have gone from talking about the Bible to praying. Quick action prevented him from being struck by a falling ceiling. If he had, he might have become one of nearly two dozen people to die in the third most deadly tornado in the history of St. Louis.

Altogether, 21 people died and 345 were injured in the tornado that baby boomers recognize as the twister that downed the KTVI-2 television tower near Hampton and Oakland avenues and tore a large section of roof from The Arena. As the twister moved through the area in the middle of the night, there was little chance of warning sleeping St. Louisans of the impending horror.

On its southwest-to-northwest path, the storm caused major damage in the area around Boyle Avenue and Olive Street near where Cunningham lived. Some say the reconstruction that followed there helped lead that area to national prominence as Gaslight Square.

Cunningham wasn't thinking about the future of the area early the morning of Feb. 10, 1959.

"The room began to dance," he said in an article in the next day's edition of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat. "I jumped from my chair and ran into the next room and just then the ceiling caved in where I had been sitting."

The two waited until they could make their way to the street. "The police and rescue workers arrived with remarkable speed and did a wonderful job," said Cunningham, who played for the Cardinals from 1954 to 1961 in a career that lasted from 1954 to 1966.

His roommate, Cardinals second baseman Don Blassingame, was out of town at the time.

Others weren't as lucky in a tornado that followed a night of torrential rains, flash-flooding, hail and winds of up to 65 miles an hour.

Eight people, including five small children, suffocated in the rubble of a building demolished by the twister. The tornado also killed a 2-year-old, who was pulled from his home and thrown across an alley.

The tornado first touched down near Manchester Road and Woodlawn Avenue in Kirkwood, tracked east to the area of the Arena and the KTVI tower and swept through Forest Park.

It passed through the area of Boyle and Olive and Page and Grand boulevards before sweeping over the Mississippi.

Gertrude Watson and her six children, 7 months to 12 years old, were among those who avoided death. Four of her youngsters were injured when part of their home caved in on them.

Later, they found warmth and food in a Red Cross shelter in the Bricklayers Hall at 4020 Page.

"It's a blessing from God," Watson said. "They're doing the best they can and they're very nice to us. But anybody would rather be in her own home."

Apparently, those at the U.S. Weather Bureau may not have been doing the best they could. The bureau didn't put out a special alert until 3:30 a.m., 75 minutes after the storm struck.