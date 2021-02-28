1966: Two Gemini astronauts are killed in a jet crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Astronauts Elliott See Jr. and Charles Bassett II were the lead crew for Gemini IX, a mission scheduled for May 1966. They were to rendezvous with a satellite and give Bassett a space walk, all part of the learning curve in the race to the moon.

See and Bassett flew from Houston to St. Louis on Feb. 28, 1966, for simulator training at McDonnell Aircraft Corp., maker of the Mercury and Gemini spacecraft. Gemini IX was stored inside Building 101, known as Gemini Space Operations.

Fog and rain covered Lambert Field shortly before 9 a.m. See, piloting their T-38 military training jet, approached too high and began a tight swing around the airport. He radioed to fellow astronauts Thomas Stafford and Eugene Cernan, behind them in another NASA T-38, that he was preparing for a visual landing on the airport's diagonal runway, closer to the McDonnell complex.

Kenneth Stovall, a Union Electric lineman, watched See's jet from a substation just east of the airport. Stovall said its descent looked like a steep, diving bank.

"I heard a roar and I saw a ball of fire," Stovall said.