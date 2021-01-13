1967: A topless plan for Gaslight Square turns out to be a complete bust

On Jan. 13, 1967, a plan to rejuvenate Gaslight Square in St. Louis failed to materialize. Here is how the Post-Dispatch reported the story.

The debut of the topless waitress in St. Louis last night failed to come off.

A large sign proclaiming the event was posted at noon yesterday in the window of the Dixie Belle nightclub, 4216 Gaslight Square. It was removed at 9: 12 p.m. when the three waitresses failed to show up and police did. They warned the proprietor of immediate arrest if the show went on as advertised.

J. C. (Cal) Zimmerli, operator of the establishment, expressed disappointment. He had predicted that topless waitresses and performers would give a lift to business on the square. Zimmerli, who operates the Apex Moving & Storage Co., also opened his doors optimistically last night. He told a reporter that a classified advertisement resulted in more than 100 responses to his call for "exotic dancers."

He said he selected three girls who had experience as topless performers in West Coast establishments.

"You need an attraction to make money," Zimmerli asserted. "What better attraction is there than this?"