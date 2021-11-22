1980: First parachuting stunt at the Arch ends in tragedy

The Gateway Arch, shaped like a magnet, exerts a powerful pull on pilots and parachutists. And long before Fair St. Louis featured sanction events, there were daredevils who attempted to conquer the Arch on their own.

The first parachutist who tried fell to his death in the process.

He was Kenneth W. Swyers, 33, of Overland, who parachuted from an airplane on the morning of Nov. 22, 1980, and touched the top of the Arch.

But before he could jump with a second parachute, he slid down the north leg of the Arch and struck the pavement. He was dead before anyone could rush to his side.

Friends said Swyers hadn't intended to land on the Arch but had merely meant to sail between its legs, as many a pilot had done before him.

Four months before workers completed the Arch, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a stern warning to would-be stunt pilots: Don't even think about it.

But they thought about it, and then they did it.

The stunts began on June 22, 1966, when a twin-engined aircraft zipped beneath startled tourists at the top of the Arch.