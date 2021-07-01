1980: The start of one of the hottest summers St. Louis has ever seen

ST. LOUIS • The temperature sizzled to 105 degrees on July 1, 1980, then fell sharply the following day. Relief would be fleeting.

The Southwest baked that summer in a pitiless heat wave. More than 60 people already had died in Texas when July began. The weather system built on itself, driving northward on baking winds.

In St. Louis, gathering heat pushed the high to 99 on July 7 and to 101 the next day. It would break 100 degrees on a withering nine of the next 14 days and reach 107 on July 15, the summer's worst. It would be 100 or hotter on 18 days that long, searing summer.

The heat wave would kill 153 people in the St. Louis area, most of them elderly, poor and living in stifling rooms without air conditioning. Many had kept their windows shut, fearing burglars more than swelter.

Eleven had died of heat by July 10, when 12 more were reported that single day. The daily toll rocketed to 26 on July 14.

"We are running out of places to put the bodies," said Rose Marie Green at the St. Louis medical examiner's office, where stench smacked visitors at the front door.