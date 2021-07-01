1980: The start of one of the hottest summers St. Louis has ever seen

Carolyn Wamhoff (left) treats her daughters and their friends to
ice cream in south St. Louis on July 8, 1980. They are, from left,
Fabrice Cara, Jean Wamhoff, Bob Powers, Carla Kraft and Donna
Wamhoff. The vast trunk of the well-preserved 1963 Chevrolet
provided plenty of hot sitting room. (J.B.
Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis firefighter Steve Singler douses himself with a helmet
full of water at a fire in the 5400 block of Page Boulevard on July
7, 1980. The high that day was 99, but would reach 101 the next day
and hit triple digits for eight of the next 12 days. (Karen
Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Karen Elshout
Effie Loggin, a patient at St. Louis City Hospital at 1515
Lafayette Avenue, sweats through the day's heat on July 9, 1980,
when the high was 102 degrees. The hospital's general wards did not
have air-conditioning. There was a smaller air-conditioned room for
patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. (Karen
Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Karen Elshout
Members of the Army Reserve's 25th Combat Support Hospital Unit
runs one of its large large portable air conditioners to pump cool
air into the oppressively hot wards at City Hospital on July 11,
1980, when the temperature was 101. The hospital, built shortly
after the turn of the century, had no air-conditioning in most of
its wards, and city officials had regarded it as too expensive to
install cooling systems. The Army Reserve unit and and an Air Force
detachment from Scott Air Force base brought large portable
air-conditioners to the hospital. The Air Force air-conditioners
were designed to keep large transport planes cool while parked at
the air base. The hospital was closed in 1985. (J.B.
Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
J.B. Forbes
A patient at City Hospital watches an Army Reserve soldier
assemble flexible ducts to bring cool air inside on July 11, 1980.
(J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
J.B. Forbes
Sixty-three tons of ice melts on the parking lot of South County
Center during a contest to guess when it would all disappear. The
shopping center had the ice hauled there on July 11, 1980, and ask
patrons to fill out cards predicting when it would melt away.
Raymond Kalbac, of 5745 Mango Drive in Mehlville, won a deep
freezer by guessing the time within nine seconds. He had guessed
the melting could be complete by 6:09:30 a.m. Monday, July 14. It
made him an easy winner. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
J.B. Forbes
Carolyn Wamhoff (left) treats her daughters and their friends to
ice cream in south St. Louis on July 8, 1980. They are, from left,
Fabrice Cara, Jean Wamhoff, Bob Powers, Carla Kraft and Donna
Wamhoff. The vast trunk of the well-preserved 1963 Chevrolet
provided plenty of hot sitting room. (J.B.
Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
J.B. Forbes
Boys try to enjoy the cool draft from water running beneath them
in a stormwater drain near Ninth and O'Fallon streets, on the north
edge of downtown, on July 7, 1980, when the temperature was 99. The
manhole cover had been removed, allowing for their imprudent
tactic. (Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch)
Sam Leone
Eric Felder, 10, plays in a fountain on North Main Street in St.
Charles on July 17, 1980, when the temperature reached 97. It
returned to triple digits two days later, and the highs stayed in
the 90s until a thunderstorm finally hit town on July 21. (Wayne
Crosslin/Post-Dispatch)
Wayne Crosslin
Missouri National Guard soldiers knock on a door in the 4400
block of Cote Brilliante Avenue on July 19, 1980. Gov. Joseph
Teasdale had activated 200 soldiers for the sidewalk surveys to
look for people who needed help. (Jim Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Jim Rackwitz
Karen Miller (left) and Liz Bohn take the kids to Ted Drewes
Frozen Custard at 4224 South Grand Boulevard on Aug. 30, 1980, when
the temperature hit 102. There had been brief relief after a
rainstorm on July 21. The high was only 77 degrees on July 27, but
heat soon returned. Six of the first 10 days in August would record
temperatures of at least 100 degrees. (Karen
Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Karen Elshout
Sixty-three tons of ice melts on the parking lot of South County
Center during a contest to guess when it would all disappear. The
shopping center had the ice hauled there on July 11, 1980, and ask
patrons to fill out cards predicting when it would melt away.
Raymond Kalbac of Mehlville won a deep freezer by guessing the time
within nine seconds.(J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
J.B. Forbes
A map of heat deaths in the city of St. Louis, which reported
113 that summer. There were three more deaths in St. Louis County
and 37 in the Metro-East area. Missouri, with more than 300
reported heat deaths, had the most of any state during a summer in
which at least 1,250 were killed by heat stroke nationwide.
(Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis firefighters in their heavy protective coats and gear
fight a fire at the Foamco Inc. plant at 3470 Sullivan Avenue on
July 16, 1980, when the temperature reached 100. One firefighter
was taken to a hospital for observation after overheating. (Ted
Dargen/Post-Dispatch)
Ted Dargen
Ted Grady of University City makes his own refuge from the 105
degree temperature on July 1, 1980. He drenched himself with a
garden hose in his yard in the 7200 block of Northmoor Avenue. That
day inflicted the first triple-digit high temperature in a summer
that would bring 17 more days at 100 degrees or hotter. It was the
sixth hottest summer on record for St. Louis and the last one to
kill at least 100 people. Heat-related illness killed at least 153
people that summer in the metro area, 113 of them in the city.
(Scott Dine/Post-Dispatch)
Scott Dine
St. Louis firefighters use a basket to rescue Lester McKinney, a
painter, who was overcome by heat while working on the roof of the
Carondelet Branch Library, 6800 Michigan Avenue, on July 15, 1980,
the hottest day of that hot summer. McKinney tried to get an early
start, but the fast-rising heat caused him to collapse on the roof.
The pre-dawn low that day was 82, and reached 107 by early
afternoon. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)
Renyold Ferguson
Tina Batts wipes sweat from her husband, Terry, a patient in one
of City Hospital's wards without air-conditioning on July 9, 1980.
(Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
ST. LOUIS • The temperature sizzled to 105 degrees on July 1, 1980, then fell sharply the following day. Relief would be fleeting.
The Southwest baked that summer in a pitiless heat wave. More than 60 people already had died in Texas when July began. The weather system built on itself, driving northward on baking winds.
In St. Louis, gathering heat pushed the high to 99 on July 7 and to 101 the next day. It would break 100 degrees on a withering nine of the next 14 days and reach 107 on July 15, the summer's worst. It would be 100 or hotter on 18 days that long, searing summer.
The heat wave would kill 153 people in the St. Louis area, most of them elderly, poor and living in stifling rooms without air conditioning. Many had kept their windows shut, fearing burglars more than swelter.
Eleven had died of heat by July 10, when 12 more were reported that single day. The daily toll rocketed to 26 on July 14.
"We are running out of places to put the bodies," said Rose Marie Green at the St. Louis medical examiner's office, where stench smacked visitors at the front door.
Case files went like this: Otis Collier, 80, of the 5800 block of Terry Avenue, dead in a home with all windows closed. Myrtle Garrett, 73, of the 3500 block of Greer Avenue, dead in a room with an air conditioner that pumped out hot air. Melvin Shepard, 54, of the 700 block of Bayard Street, dead in 107-degree heat in an attic bedroom.
Patients wilted in the general wards at City Hospital, 1515 Lafayette Avenue, which lacked air conditioning. On July 11, the military provided truck-size portable air conditioners that pumped chilled air through fat pipes into the hospital windows. On Bi-State buses, cranky air conditioners worked half the time, making riders crankier.
The Missouri National Guard sent 200 troops into neighborhoods, knocking on doors to search for the ailing. On July 19, no deaths were reported.
"The old and the weak have died off," said Karl Reid, deputy St. Louis disaster director.
But more died as heat lingered. The temperature reached 100 or hotter on six of the first 10 days of August. Missouri's death toll topped 300.
The worst heat wave on record in St. Louis was in 1936, when more than 420 died. There have been serious hot spells since 1980, but that year remains the deadliest in recent memory. Most local households, even with low incomes, now have at least a window air conditioner. Recent heat deaths frequently include this maddening detail - the victim had an air conditioner, but wouldn't turn it on.
Looking back: St. Louis and its July heat waves
July heat in St. Louis
100-degree temperatures are nothing new for St. Louis in July. Here is a photographic look back at four of the hottest summers in the city.
1936: The heat of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It had killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces.
1954: The summer saw temperatures climb to 115 degrees in St. Louis. A week-long heat wave beginning July 14 took 104 lives.
1980: Temperatures on July 8 hit 101 and would break 100 degrees on a withering nine of the next 14 days and reach 107 on July 15, the summer's worst.
2012: On July 8, temperatures drop to only 98 degrees, ending a 10-day run of triple-digit temperatures.
The St. Louis area was hit with 37 days of triple-digit temperatures, a record that stands today.
1 of 18
Carolyn Wamhoff (left) treats her daughters and their friends to
ice cream in south St. Louis on July 8, 1980. They are, from left,
Fabrice Cara, Jean Wamhoff, Bob Powers, Carla Kraft and Donna
Wamhoff. The vast trunk of the well-preserved 1963 Chevrolet
provided plenty of hot sitting room. (J.B.
Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis firefighter Steve Singler douses himself with a helmet
full of water at a fire in the 5400 block of Page Boulevard on July
7, 1980. The high that day was 99, but would reach 101 the next day
and hit triple digits for eight of the next 12 days. (Karen
Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Effie Loggin, a patient at St. Louis City Hospital at 1515
Lafayette Avenue, sweats through the day's heat on July 9, 1980,
when the high was 102 degrees. The hospital's general wards did not
have air-conditioning. There was a smaller air-conditioned room for
patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. (Karen
Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Members of the Army Reserve's 25th Combat Support Hospital Unit
runs one of its large large portable air conditioners to pump cool
air into the oppressively hot wards at City Hospital on July 11,
1980, when the temperature was 101. The hospital, built shortly
after the turn of the century, had no air-conditioning in most of
its wards, and city officials had regarded it as too expensive to
install cooling systems. The Army Reserve unit and and an Air Force
detachment from Scott Air Force base brought large portable
air-conditioners to the hospital. The Air Force air-conditioners
were designed to keep large transport planes cool while parked at
the air base. The hospital was closed in 1985. (J.B.
Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
Sixty-three tons of ice melts on the parking lot of South County
Center during a contest to guess when it would all disappear. The
shopping center had the ice hauled there on July 11, 1980, and ask
patrons to fill out cards predicting when it would melt away.
Raymond Kalbac, of 5745 Mango Drive in Mehlville, won a deep
freezer by guessing the time within nine seconds. He had guessed
the melting could be complete by 6:09:30 a.m. Monday, July 14. It
made him an easy winner. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
Carolyn Wamhoff (left) treats her daughters and their friends to
ice cream in south St. Louis on July 8, 1980. They are, from left,
Fabrice Cara, Jean Wamhoff, Bob Powers, Carla Kraft and Donna
Wamhoff. The vast trunk of the well-preserved 1963 Chevrolet
provided plenty of hot sitting room. (J.B.
Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
Boys try to enjoy the cool draft from water running beneath them
in a stormwater drain near Ninth and O'Fallon streets, on the north
edge of downtown, on July 7, 1980, when the temperature was 99. The
manhole cover had been removed, allowing for their imprudent
tactic. (Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch)
Eric Felder, 10, plays in a fountain on North Main Street in St.
Charles on July 17, 1980, when the temperature reached 97. It
returned to triple digits two days later, and the highs stayed in
the 90s until a thunderstorm finally hit town on July 21. (Wayne
Crosslin/Post-Dispatch)
Missouri National Guard soldiers knock on a door in the 4400
block of Cote Brilliante Avenue on July 19, 1980. Gov. Joseph
Teasdale had activated 200 soldiers for the sidewalk surveys to
look for people who needed help. (Jim Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Karen Miller (left) and Liz Bohn take the kids to Ted Drewes
Frozen Custard at 4224 South Grand Boulevard on Aug. 30, 1980, when
the temperature hit 102. There had been brief relief after a
rainstorm on July 21. The high was only 77 degrees on July 27, but
heat soon returned. Six of the first 10 days in August would record
temperatures of at least 100 degrees. (Karen
Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Sixty-three tons of ice melts on the parking lot of South County
Center during a contest to guess when it would all disappear. The
shopping center had the ice hauled there on July 11, 1980, and ask
patrons to fill out cards predicting when it would melt away.
Raymond Kalbac of Mehlville won a deep freezer by guessing the time
within nine seconds.(J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
A map of heat deaths in the city of St. Louis, which reported
113 that summer. There were three more deaths in St. Louis County
and 37 in the Metro-East area. Missouri, with more than 300
reported heat deaths, had the most of any state during a summer in
which at least 1,250 were killed by heat stroke nationwide.
(Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis firefighters in their heavy protective coats and gear
fight a fire at the Foamco Inc. plant at 3470 Sullivan Avenue on
July 16, 1980, when the temperature reached 100. One firefighter
was taken to a hospital for observation after overheating. (Ted
Dargen/Post-Dispatch)
A motorist on July 14, 1980, drives around a buckled section
pavement on Theresa Avenue near Locust Street, west of downtown. It
was one of several breaks in area streets caused by expansion from
the relentless pounding of heat. (Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch)
Ted Grady of University City makes his own refuge from the 105
degree temperature on July 1, 1980. He drenched himself with a
garden hose in his yard in the 7200 block of Northmoor Avenue. That
day inflicted the first triple-digit high temperature in a summer
that would bring 17 more days at 100 degrees or hotter. It was the
sixth hottest summer on record for St. Louis and the last one to
kill at least 100 people. Heat-related illness killed at least 153
people that summer in the metro area, 113 of them in the city.
(Scott Dine/Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis firefighters use a basket to rescue Lester McKinney, a
painter, who was overcome by heat while working on the roof of the
Carondelet Branch Library, 6800 Michigan Avenue, on July 15, 1980,
the hottest day of that hot summer. McKinney tried to get an early
start, but the fast-rising heat caused him to collapse on the roof.
The pre-dawn low that day was 82, and reached 107 by early
afternoon. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)