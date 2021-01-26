1999: The Pope's trip to St. Louis was a whirlwind 31-hour visit

ST. LOUIS • The Pink Sisters prayed for good weather. Stagehands at America's Center tore down a car show and put up an altar, framed by a 45-foot-tall arch. There was too much talk of highway gridlock.

Pope John Paul II, leader of the world's Roman Catholics, arrived in St. Louis on Jan. 26, 1999, for a whirlwind 31-hour visit. The 78-year-old Polish pontiff managed to take part in a lively youth rally in Kiel (now Enterprise) Center, celebrate Mass with 104,000 people, lead an ecumenical service at the New Cathedral and persuade a governor to spare a condemned man.

It was 54 degrees on Jan. 26. On the second day, the temperature reached 68. The Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, a cloistered order near O'Fallon Park known for their rose-colored habits, credited a higher power.

The pope arrived from Mexico City in Shepherd One, his TWA charter, at 1:20 p.m. and met with President Bill Clinton and other leaders at Lambert Field. Then unfolded the visit's only disappointment — his motorcade greeted by decent, but not overwhelming, crowds along the miles of orange crowd-control fence.

That morning, young people had filled Market Street from the Old Cathedral to Kiel Center with a two-hour parade of banners, posters and exuberance.