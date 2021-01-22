20 years ago: So long to a president who 'embarrassed himself, his family and his country'

In January of 2001 President Bill Clinton, on his final day in office, admitted that he gave false testimony in the Paula Jones case. This is the Post-Dispatch editorial at the conclusion of his presidency.

On the final day, President William Jefferson Clinton admitted he lied. Thus ends a regrettable, multimillion-dollar investigation that began with an Arkansas land deal and veered way off course to the ugliest, secret corners of American politics. The Whitewater investigation had the worst possible outcome: Everybody lost.

Squandering his own gifts and the priceless opportunity to be remembered as a great president, Mr. Clinton embarrassed himself, his family and his country. It is one thing to be disappointed by the human flaws of those who govern. It is another to watch the sacred trust of the presidency dragged through the mud while the whole world is watching. Mr. Clinton abused the power and glory of the Oval Office to dally sexually with Monica Lewinsky. Then, when pursued in a viciously partisan vendetta, he did the worst thing of all. The president lied to his people, and lied again under oath. "I tried to walk a fine line between acting lawfully and testifying falsely," the president said in a written statement. "But I now recognize . . . that certain of my responses to questions about Ms. Lewinsky were false."