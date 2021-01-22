20 years ago: So long to a president who 'embarrassed himself, his family and his country'

In January of 2001 President Bill Clinton, on his final day in office, admitted that he gave false testimony in the Paula Jones case. This is the Post-Dispatch editorial at the conclusion of his presidency.
On the final day, President William Jefferson Clinton admitted he lied. Thus ends a regrettable, multimillion-dollar investigation that began with an Arkansas land deal and veered way off course to the ugliest, secret corners of American politics. The Whitewater investigation had the worst possible outcome: Everybody lost.
Squandering his own gifts and the priceless opportunity to be remembered as a great president, Mr. Clinton embarrassed himself, his family and his country. It is one thing to be disappointed by the human flaws of those who govern. It is another to watch the sacred trust of the presidency dragged through the mud while the whole world is watching. Mr. Clinton abused the power and glory of the Oval Office to dally sexually with Monica Lewinsky. Then, when pursued in a viciously partisan vendetta, he did the worst thing of all. The president lied to his people, and lied again under oath. "I tried to walk a fine line between acting lawfully and testifying falsely," the president said in a written statement. "But I now recognize . . . that certain of my responses to questions about Ms. Lewinsky were false."
For some, the admission of false statements, an apology and a five-year suspension of Mr. Clinton's law license are not nearly enough. For some, nothing will ever be enough. But the penal system could not dole out a punishment any more harsh than the dark shadow cast over the Clinton presidency: the impeachment, the reprimand by Judge Susan Webber Wright and the unspeakable embarrassment of the X-rated Kenneth Starr report. One could argue that Mr. Clinton should not be spared the further humiliation of permanent disbarment. But the five-year suspension of his law license is unusually long.
Although there probably were grounds to indict Mr. Clinton on obstruction of justice, it is unlikely he would have been found guilty. The only certainty is that dragging out the legal battle would further embarrass the nation and a former president, and distract attention from the new president beginning his term.
Of greater concern than what happens to Mr. Clinton in the final chapter of Whitewater is what happens to the American people. They weathered the scandal and continued to bestow approval of his job performance in surprisingly generous numbers. Some have forgiven him. Those who have not need not change their minds. It is, for the first time, morning in George W. Bush's America. Time to move on.
Even the Senate Judiciary Committee's top Republican, Orrin Hatch, had said earlier in the week that Mr. Bush should pardon Mr. Clinton, declaring it was time to "end a problem in America that needs to be ended. I just don't see keeping it alive any longer, and I don't think there's a jury in America that is going to convict President Clinton."
Mr. Clinton has already looked into the eyes of a jury of his peers. He knows their verdict. In the basest moments of human frailty, he tossed away the respect of political foes and the trust of friends, permanently damaging his considerable gift of leadership. Surely, he will go to his grave regretting it. For us, the unfinished business of the Clinton administration, the most important thing we will never know about this capable American leader, is what he might have accomplished had he not succumbed to the worst in himself.