21 years ago: Ricky Proehl's catch vaulted the Rams to the Super Bowl

But then, Grant Wistrom nailed King for a 13-yard loss. On second down, King's pass to Bert Emanuel first was ruled a 12-yard gain, but the call was overruled through instant replay. The play was challenged not by the Rams but by league replay assistant Jerry Markbreit because less than two minutes remained in the game.

After review, the original call was overturned, and the pass was ruled incomplete.

"That's the first one we've gotten all year," said coach Dick Vermeil, whose team had gone 0 for four on replay challenges during the regular season.

That made it third and 23. Again, Wistrom came charging in, throwing King to the ground. King barely got the ball off before he hit the turf. Much to the chagrin of Wistrom, who wanted the sack, officials ruled it an incomplete pass.

So, it all came down to one play. Fourth and 23 from the 35. If the Bucs get a touchdown, they go to the Super Bowl, not the Rams. If they don't get a TD or at least a first down, the Rams win.

King's pass for Emanuel was headed out the back of the end zone. But just to make sure, Taje Allen swatted the ball out of the end zone with 34 seconds to play.

The Rams took over, Warner knelt on the ball ... and the Rams were heading to the Super Bowl as NFC champs.