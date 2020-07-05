25 years ago: Jerry Garcia's last stop in St. Louis is a tragic one for Deadheads

"I was sitting on the deck against the wall," said Billy Pilgrem, a 19-year-old woman from Vermont. "The storm was bad. There was a scary silence, then `Boom!' People were on top of each other, tumbling about. A sister was under me. A board was on my leg." Deadheads call each other brother and sister.

"There was a guy beneath me whose face was mangled," said Pilgrem, who hobbled barefoot with one crutch Thursday. "People kept stepping on his face. Nobody could see him in the dark."

Paramedics and rescue crews transported more than 100 people to hospitals and treated more at the scene, said Martin Limpert, spokesman for the St. Charles County Ambulance District. About 30 suffered serious injuries, he said, four of them critical ones. One victim with head injuries was taken by helicopter to St. John's Mercy Medical Center in Creve Coeur.

Thursday night, 12 people remained hospitalized, three in critical condition. The identity of one critically injured man was unknown.

Seven area hospitals, including four in St. Charles County, reported admitting or treating 108 people Thursday. Limpert said the ambulance district had received the emergency call from the lodge about the porch collapse about 11:40 p.m.

Witness Accounts