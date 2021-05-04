30 years ago: The curtain closes on the old Kiel Opera House

On May 4, 1991, the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra performed "Take Your Seats," the final performance at Kiel Opera House before it is shuttered. Here is our original coverage.

After the St. Louis Philharmonic concert Friday night, the curtain was lowered and the stage of the Kiel Opera House was darkened.

The lights won't go on again and the curtain won't be raised until the Opera House is renovated and the adjoining Convention Hall razed and replaced with a multi-purpose arena as part of the proposed $75 million Kiel Center. As Friday's crowd milled about on the stone steps, Linda Phillips and the other ushers began locking the massive doors that face Market Street.

Phillips, 32, of Lemay admitted to being more than a little sad. ''I'm not just losing a good part-time job. I love the place,'' she said.

''The paint is peeling, and the ceiling is falling. But so many neat things have happened here.''

The auditorium, which the dedication brochure says cost $6 million to build, opened on April 14, 1934.