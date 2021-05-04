30 years ago: The curtain closes on the old Kiel Opera House

On May 4, 1991, the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra performed "Take Your Seats," the final performance at Kiel Opera House before it is shuttered. Here is our original coverage.
After the St. Louis Philharmonic concert Friday night, the curtain was lowered and the stage of the Kiel Opera House was darkened.
The lights won't go on again and the curtain won't be raised until the Opera House is renovated and the adjoining Convention Hall razed and replaced with a multi-purpose arena as part of the proposed $75 million Kiel Center. As Friday's crowd milled about on the stone steps, Linda Phillips and the other ushers began locking the massive doors that face Market Street.
Phillips, 32, of Lemay admitted to being more than a little sad. ''I'm not just losing a good part-time job. I love the place,'' she said.
''The paint is peeling, and the ceiling is falling. But so many neat things have happened here.''
The auditorium, which the dedication brochure says cost $6 million to build, opened on April 14, 1934.
Over the years, it housed almost every kind of event imaginable. The Ziegfeld Follies played the Opera House, as did Peter, Paul and Mary and the Temptations. Mikhail S. Baryshnikov danced there. The Opera House was the home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra until the opening of Powell Hall in 1968.
Ingrid Neuefeind, a violinist with the Philharmonic, said playing the Opera House was never dull. Musicians sometimes shared dressing rooms with the wrestlers performing in the auditorium, Neuefeind said.
The noise from the cheering sports crowds in the convention hall occasionally came through the walls to the Opera House.
Agnes Notch, 69, of St. Louis Hills stood on the steps after Friday's concert in the shadow of one of the bear statues. She told her son and daughter-in-law law that she had once represented Emerson Electric in a beauty pageant there.
Notch said she had enjoyed the show that St. Louis filmmakers Frank Popper and Stephen Kessler had put together to mark the building's closing. The show, ''Serenade,'' was shown at the end of the concert.
Notch said she hoped the building's facade would be saved and made part of the Kiel Center.
An architect has yet to be selected for the project.