On Jan. 11, 1981, 11 of Virginia Williams' children died in a house fire in East St. Louis. The children had been left home alone and ranged in age from 10 months to 11 years. This story looking back at that event was originally published in 2001:

EAST ST. LOUIS • Virginia Williams, then in her late 20s, was out gambling 20 years ago when 11 of her children died in a house fire. She's had six more children since, and some of them say she's abused them. She was imprisoned for abuse. Periodically, the state has intervened in the children's behalf, but the family remains racked by problems. Some blame Williams, who has a mental disorder and gambling addiction. Some blame the state. Some blame both.

Virginia Williams went gambling and left 11 of her children alone in their home for 12 hours. The house caught fire, and all 11 children -- ranging from 10 months to 11 years old -- were killed in one of the deadliest fires ever in the St. Louis area. That was in 1981. Still, the tragedy and the extreme neglect that led to it are hard for many to forget. And many of those who were involved in the case believe that the Illinois child welfare system shared some of the blame.

Long before the fire took the lives of the Williams children on Jan. 11, 1981, in East St. Louis, authorities had warnings that Williams was abusing and neglecting her children.

In the two decades since the fire, Williams had had six more children.

Court records and accounts by four of these children indicate that the patterns that produced the first tragedy have continued -- with bleak consequences.

Williams, a compulsive gambler, abused and neglected her second family much as she did her first, her children and court records allege. The state of Illinois knew this was happening but left the children vulnerable again and again.

Again there were danger signs, and again the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the juvenile court and other agencies stepped in. But their efforts, those familiar with the case say, were inconsistent and ineffective.

Two of these children are so damaged psychologically they may be dangerous to others, concludes one psychologist after reviewing information provided by the Post-Dispatch.

The story of the two sets of Williams children, and how history came to repeat itself so grimly, is an entwined tale of a dysfunctional mother and a broken system that, far too often, failed to protect its most vulnerable children.

Williams and four of her children agreed to be interviewed. While interviewed separately at different times, three of them claimed beatings and abandonment by their mother.

Williams denies some of what her children said, but she acknowledges that she sometimes beat them or locked them out of their home to teach them a lesson.

DCFS officials didn't respond to questions, including written ones, about Williams and her children. Debra Dyer-Walker, a department spokeswoman, said it mistrusts the accuracy of records kept before Director Jess McDonald arrived in 1994.

DCFS officials also say confidentiality laws prevent them from answering some questions.

The Williams case is hardly typical of the more than 30,000 abuse cases DCFS handles each year. Few involve so many children; African-Americans do not represent the majority of clients.

But the Williams case raises fundamental questions about what a state can do to protect children -- especially in a case with so many red flags attached.

"I've never forgiven her"

Virginia Williams was born poor in 1952 in Greenwood, Miss.

Her mother, like Virginia, was a compulsive gambler. When Virginia was still an infant, her mother, who had nine children, gave her to a relative to raise.

"I've never forgiven her for that, " Williams said from her home in East St. Louis.

A high school dropout, Williams had her first child at 15. Others soon followed. By 1981, she had 12 children by five men. Williams moved with her children to East St. Louis in 1975 to be near Will Arthur Jones, who had lived in Greenwood and who had fathered some of her children.

By 1977, Williams and her family had come to the attention of East St. Louis police and the Illinois Division of Children and Family Services. Twice that year she was summoned to court on suspicion of child neglect, St. Clair County Juvenile Court records show.

That August, DCFS put her children in foster homes, but they were returned when Williams told authorities she was moving back to Mississippi.

Neighbors and police told DCFS officials that Williams repeatedly left her children alone. Police filed charges, noting that Williams' children had been found wandering the streets, begging for food.

Police once learned that Williams had left the children with a 14-year-old while she visited relatives in Mississippi.

For a while, Williams disappeared from the DCFS radar. She left the state with her children and lived briefly in Mississippi, Virginia and Iowa. While in Iowa, her eldest daughter, Elizabeth Williams, then 11, ran away, and in 1979 was placed in a foster home before being sent to live with relatives in Mississippi. The move probably saved her life.

When Williams returned to East St. Louis in 1980, police began to see the pattern of neglect again.

That November, Williams failed to appear in court after police arrested her for "knowingly allowing her children to wander on the public streets in East St. Louis . . . to beg for food and money."

DCFS officials could have removed Williams' children and placed them in foster care. Despite the warning signs, nothing was done. Two months later, Williams' children --all except Elizabeth in Mississippi -- were dead.

Flames in the night

Gambling lies near the center of most of Williams' problems, although she claims it as an asset. "I gamble to help support these kids, " she said recently. "That's all I know."

But she loses consistently and often uses her children's public assistance money and checks for their various medical disorders to gamble, her children said. Consequently, she and her children have frequently been homeless. She has been evicted repeatedly, she said, because money that could have gone for rent was spent on gambling.

"I can't remember all the houses I've had."

It was gambling that drove Williams to the streets about 2 p.m. on Jan. 10, 1981. She and Jones, the father of seven of her children, drove to an illegal gambling house on St. Louis Avenue in St. Louis. Her children, the oldest then 11, would be alone for the next 12 hours.

About 2 o'clock the following morning, neighbors in the 1700 block of College Avenue were awakened by the smell of smoke and the screams of children trapped inside Williams' burning, two-story brick house.

Neighbors reported hearing footsteps as the children raced frantically through the home.

Williams acknowledged that Jones had tried to get her to leave the gambling table earlier that night and return home, but she refused, telling him that she "had a good hand."

Heading home without her, Jones drove by her house and found it burning. Inexplicably, Jones returned to St. Louis to collect Williams instead of first calling the fire department.

"He was crying, 'My babies, my babies, '" Williams recalled. "I said, 'Arthur, what are you talking about?'

"I said 'Are the kids out, are the kids out, Arthur?'"

When the two returned and saw the building engulfed in flames, they knew it was too late.

The fire apparently had started in a heater. Firefighters found most of the bodies huddled together in a back, upstairs bedroom.

Three days later, the children, all in tiny white caskets and arranged in order from oldest to youngest, were buried in Sunset Gardens of Memory in Millstadt after a graveside service. The tragedy drew the attention of the national press.

"I've never seen so many people at a graveyard, " former East St. Louis Police Sgt. Gregory Cox said recently. Cox was assigned to investigate the deaths.

Williams, who had been held on suspicion of neglect by East St. Louis police, was released two days before the funeral.

As the funeral attendants lowered the caskets into the ground, she cried out, "Lord, why did you have to take all of them?"

Four hours later, she was back behind bars, this time at the St. Clair County Jail, again on charges of neglect.

Cox faults DCFS, other social agencies and his department for not protecting Williams' children from their mother. Cox repeatedly reported Williams' neglect to his department and DCFS long before the fire. Williams should have received extensive, mandatory help with her gambling addiction and other problems, he said.

"I think if the system had helped that woman, I think things would have turned out differently, " Cox said.

Shortly after the fire, Illinois state Rep. Wyvetter Younge blasted DCFS, saying the agency mishandled Williams' case.

"Beyond question, DCFS knew this woman, and they knew about these kids, " Younge, D-East St. Louis, said. "And they're the ones guilty of neglect. They knew that those kids were left alone."

Williams, then 28, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor neglect charge in connection with the fire and got a year's probation. Judge Kenneth Juen said the deaths of her children amounted to a "far greater punishment than the court can ever impose."

On the day Williams stood before Juen, she was pregnant. She would have six more children, in order: Kevin, Jeremy, Jessie, Matthew, Audrey and Chandra. According to court documents and Williams, all were fathered by Will Arthur Jones, who is married and has other children with his wife.

Jones, who gets a disability check because of a five-valve heart bypass, has continued to have a relationship with Williams and spends a great deal of time gambling with her and at her home. He has never been charged with abuse or neglect of any of his children.

More than a year after the fire, in October 1982, Williams was back in court on neglect charges after a visiting nurse found her two sons, Jeremy, 20 days old, and Kevin, 1, alone in their home. Williams told authorities she had just gone to the store.

DCFS removed Williams' sons two months later, but they were returned the following December. Jessie was born Sept. 21, 1983, while Jeremy and Kevin were in DCFS custody.

Three months after her two sons were returned, Williams was back in court, this time facing abuse and neglect charges after police were called to a hospital. According to court records, 19-month-old Jeremy suffered from fever blisters around the mouth, "loop-shaped" marks on his body and a burn with a "mesh-like" configuration covering his entire buttocks. Kevin also had marks on his body. All three sons were placed in a foster home.

Cox was the arresting officer.

Prosecutors would later charge that the loop marks were made by beatings with an electrical extension cord and that the wound on Jeremy's buttocks was made when Williams punished him by placing him on a space heater.

Williams, today, denies placing Jeremy on the space heater, claiming he must have crawled onto it by himself. But she admits that when she disciplined her children, she wasn't particular about what she used.

"I whipped them with whatever I got my hands on, " she said recently. "I didn't want them to come up like me, poor, uneducated and living on the state."

By the time Williams came to trial in 1985 on abuse charges, she had given birth to her fourth son, Matthew, and DCFS had already placed him in a foster home.

Williams, then 32, pleaded guilty to charges of abuse. Prior to sentencing, Williams' defense attorney submitted reports to the court from a doctor who said she "has a personality disorder and has problems dealing with life." A psychologist who tested her, her attorney told the court, said Williams "is functioning on a low to average range of intellectual level, she has a low IQ and she has poor planning skills."

Williams was sentenced on Feb. 19, 1985, to six years in prison and fined $300. She served two years and nine months.

Williams was freed in November 1987, and nine months later gave birth to Audrey. Two years later, Chandra was born. Both were taken from her temporarily by DCFS, Williams said.

In 1992, five years after Williams left prison, Kevin, 10, Jeremy, 9, and Jessie, 8, were returned to her. She had no job and had not worked since 1971.

Matthew would be returned three years later at age 10. According to her children, the pattern of abuse and neglect began again.

DCFS would not explain why Williams' sons were returned or whether Williams was required to undergo counseling as a condition of receiving her children. DCFS also declined to explain what kind of monitoring procedures were put in place for Williams. Court records are sealed.

But a court appointed special advocate assigned to the case said that after Williams requested that the children be returned, the court had few options.

"If they can't show the kids are in danger, they have no reason not to give them back, " said the advocate, who asked to remain anonymous. "The agency's goal is to reunite the family, no matter how bad the parent is.

"I can't fault the system other than when they were babies, when the parental rights could have been terminated. They could have been adopted. There would have been a different outcome."

The advocates are appointed by the juvenile court to represent the best interests of the children under court custody. They monitor the family's progress, review plans for the parents and the children, and make recommendations to the court.

On numerous occasions the court required that Williams meet certain criteria, such as counseling, parenting classes and treatment for her gambling addiction, before the children were returned to her. But Williams skirted those requirements, the advocate said.

"Virginia did enough to say that she was trying, but she never did enough, " the advocate said. "She never followed through with counseling, and nothing was ever completed."

Williams now lives with just her daughters, Audrey, 12, and Chandra, 10.

Her daughters said their mother often leaves them alone. They have moved often after being evicted when Williams couldn't pay the rent because of gambling losses. But, they said, Williams has not physically abused them.

"She doesn't beat me, " Audrey said while being interviewed in the presence of her mother. "If she whips me, it's like three licks."

Her brothers tell a different story. They said that after being returned to their mother, they suffered brutal beatings with electrical cords and sometimes sticks. They could tell when she lost at gambling because she would wake them and make them clean the house or just beat them. And there was constant verbal abuse, they said.

Of her relationship with her sons, she said: "We are like strangers. They have been in the system way longer than they have been home."

The boys said Williams would lock them in the basement or outside at night, sometimes in winter.

Court appointed advocates confirm getting calls from the children -- at times in the middle of the night -- after being locked out. DCFS officials intervened on occasion, according to the children and court advocates.

Jessie, 12, tired of the evictions, asked to be placed in a group home, Williams said.

Jeremy was placed in a group home after Williams filed a complaint against him for kicking in her front door, she said.

Each time the children were placed in group homes, the juvenile court -- on the recommendation of DCFS -- returned them to Williams. One advocate said Jeremy had been placed in at least 30 different homes, sometimes staying only a week.

Williams, the advocate said, knew "how to work the system" in order to have her children returned.

and the abuse have left three of Williams' sons with deep emotional scars.

Of the four sons, only Matthew appears to have emerged relatively unscathed. Except for a brief, tumultuous stint with Williams, Matthew has lived nearly all of his life in the same foster home, where, he said, he has received guidance, discipline and support. He is a straight-A student with aspirations of going to Yale University.

The next abusers

Dr. David C. Norman is a medical consultant with the Kathy J. Weinman Children's Advocacy Centre in St. Louis and a member of the Child Death Review Team that reviews deaths of children under DCFS care for St. Clair and Madison counties. Norman said children like Jeremy, Kevin and Jessie are at risk of violent behavior because of the abuse Williams heaped on them.

"They learned conflict resolution through violence, " said Norman after discussing Williams' family profiles at the request of the Post-Dispatch.

Dr. Daniel J. Cuneo, a Clinical Director at Chester Mental Health Center, Illinois' maximum-security hospital, said the vicious cycle of abuse and neglect links to crime in later life.

He cited data from the National Institute of Justice that said being abused or neglected as a child increases the likelihood of arrest as a juvenile by 53 percent and of arrest for a violent crime by 38 percent.

On average, abused and neglected children begin committing crimes at younger ages, they commit nearly twice as many offenses as non-abused children, and they are arrested more frequently.

Norman said the Williams children will face hurdles, in terms of their behavior.

"At their age and what they have gone through, they are the next generation of abusers. You have already seen manifestations of that.... Even with treatment, they will have major problems."

Williams says it's not her fault.

"Just like I told the police once before, I prayed and cried to get them home and when I tried to whip them and bring them up right, then I got locked up, " she said. "I love them. If anybody is responsible for what they are out there, it's the Children and Family Services."

"They will all be dead."

Of all the children, Jeremy, 18, appears the most scarred. He is a high school dropout who has been in and out of juvenile and police custody since he was 12. As a juvenile, he was charged with a number of crimes but pleaded guilty of theft and destruction of property at a group home. Since he turned 17, Jeremy has been arrested 13 times and found guilty twice of crimes against property and possession of marijuana. He awaits trial on charges of destroying a car and other property crimes.

He often thinks about revenge for the childhood he had. He seethes with anger toward his mother and has threatened to kill her on several occasions.

"If I didn't have nothing to live for, they all would pay, including my mom and dad, " he said, his eyes toward the ceiling as tears rolled down his cheeks. "They will all be dead. I think about it every day. I pray to God to keep me in the right state of mind so I won't go and hurt people."

Jeremy was taken from his mother at 18 months of age after she was sentenced to prison. By his estimation, he has lived in at least 13 group homes and five foster homes. He ran away from group homes. He fought with teachers. After being placed with his mother, he was charged several times with theft, assault and property crimes.

As a child, Jeremy's only wish was that he could live with his mother, and at age 10, he was returned to her. He said he never would have gone home had he known what awaited him.

"I don't wish nobody else to have a mom like her, " he said from the home of a friend where he had been living for the past two years.

"She said she wished she didn't have us, and that she wished she didn't have (the 11 children killed in the fire), " he said. "She told me plenty times that she wished we were dead."

Jeremy says he is lost. His goals, he said, "have all been taken away from me."

Jeremy left the home of a friend where he had been staying, and nobody knows where he is. He gets by on a disability check -- and by shooting dice.

Jessie, 17, is also angry, and violent. His court records show charges for destroying property and fighting. At age 13, five years after he was returned to Williams, he was charged with burglarizing a home. He pleaded guilty to all of the charges. Juvenile records show he was often given probation only to have it revoked because he usually had committed a new offense before it was completed.

"My prayers were answered"

Matthew, 16, feels fortunate to have lived with his mother for only two years. Until he was returned to Williams in 1995, he had been raised since he was 11 months old by Alice and Will Duncan in East St. Louis. While he w as with his mother, he said, he prayed to God to place him back in the home of his foster parents, both retirees.

"That's why I'm in church now, because my prayers were answered, " he said from the comfort of the Duncans' home.

Matthew first witnessed Williams' beatings at age 9, when he would visit his brothers while still living with the Duncans.

"That was her way of disciplining us, " he said. "I used to be so scared that I used to jump when she would come around."

The situation was so desperate that Jessie tried poisoning his mother by putting boric acid -- used to kill roaches -- in her nondairy coffee creamer. Frightened while Williams was beating him, Matthew leaked his brother's plot.

"I asked her why she was beating me when Jessie was trying to poison her, " he said.

In response, Williams forced her sons to eat most of the poisoned mixture, Matthew said. He became very ill.

Williams doesn't deny what Matthew said.

"I don't remember, " she conceded in an interview. "Maybe that's true. . . . I could have. I probably did to see if (the boys were telling the truth)."

In 1997, Matthew ran away from Williams' home and called police, but he was returned to his mother.

"He asked me one day, 'What do I have to do to get taken from my mother?'" a court advocate said. "He was ready to do something bad to get out of there. That's the day we removed Matthew from her home."

DCFS officials declined to discuss why Matthew was returned to the Duncan family, or why the other boys were allowed to remain with Williams.

But the advocate said she believed DCFS left them there because the agency had no place to move the other boys.

"I was always alone."

Kevin, the oldest, was 2 1/2 when he was taken from Williams. Like Jeremy, he had always wanted to return to the mother he didn't know.

Kevin, now 19, said he and his brothers "used to cry together and hold each other."

"We used say, 'I wish my momma would come and get us.'"

Kevin got his wish in 1992, only to find that his mother was not the kind of person he had imagined.

"My mom would say some things." He paused.

"She would say some things."

He paused again.

He stopped, looked away, his eyes watered. He refused to repeat what she had said, only to allow quietly, "It would hurt us very bad."

He, too, recounted occasions when he was locked out in freezing weather.

"She would hear me cry at the door, " he said. "She would listen, but she wouldn't open the door."

To survive after being shut out, he stole.

"I used to go in Schnucks or the old National store to take food, " he said. "I know doing that was wrong, and I had to face the consequences, and that was jail."

Kevin said he has been jailed at least six times. According to court records, he pleaded guilty of burglary and car theft at 16. As an adult, he has been found guilty of theft.

After being repeatedly shut out of the house by his mother, Kevin moved into the home of a schoolmate at age 13. He remains there, where he sleeps on a dingy living-room sofa. He works part time for a janitorial service and collects a disability check.

Like his brothers, he is having a difficult time adjusting.

"Me, Jessie and Jeremy, we are having it hard out here, " he said. "I don't understand the life we are going through, especially when I see the way other people live."

