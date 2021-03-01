40 years ago: The day they took Father Polizzi from The Hill

Now, standing on the street outside the church, Father Polizzi waves and shouts to passers-by.

Occasionally, someone will stop, roll down the car window and ask him about a house that might be for sale. He has all the information. It seems that nothing in the neighborhood escapes his attention. He can name the residents of every household up and down the streets, save for the apartment at the far of Wilson. They are newcomers, and he has not yet met them.

The aroma from Amighetti's bakery grows stronger. Amighetti's is famous for its sandwiches, so famous, in fact, that the doors to St. Ambrose have to be locked at noon time. The church had become a sandwich-eaters' haven.

The bright sunlight of the day accentuates the clean streets and alleys, the neat, compact houses of the Hill and the priest with the dark hair and even darker eyes. There is an Old World atmosphere.

The time and place of the announcement that he would be leaving this neighborhood is forever etched in Polizzi's memory. "It came at 4:03 p.m. exactly, two weeks ago Tuesday, the night the ice came," he said, "I had an inkling that something was coming; it was that sort of night. Like a heart attack, it comes so suddenly. "I absolutely never told the man I wouldn't go I was shocked, though. But I'll go."