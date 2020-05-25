50 years ago the Spanish Pavilion opened as the toast of St. Louis; a year later it filed for bankruptcy

ST. LOUIS • It was called the "jewel" of the New York World's Fair. It had iron gates, ceilings of Pyrenees pine, splashy art and elegant restaurants. The design was a stylish blend of Moorish and modern.

Mayor Alfonso Juan Cervantes snapped up the Spanish Pavilion for St. Louis in 1965, shortly after the fair's two-year run. He organized a fundraising drive to dismantle the building and move it. Cervantes said the pavilion would add pizzazz to downtown's comeback, already alive with construction of the Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, new highways and office towers.

"There were some who thought the venture was a gamble," Cervantes proudly told a celebratory dinner in New York after the purchase.

"I was counting on St. Louis' new air of civic excitement."

Cervantes was proud of his Spanish heritage and of St. Louis' brief run as a colony of Spain. The pavilion was one of two trophies from the New York fair that he'd bag to promote the Spanish connection, and which would have similar fates.

Reassembly of the pavilion began in 1966 at Market Street and Broadway, on a parking lot owned by the Civic Center Redevelopment Corp., builders of the new stadium. It was the former site of the Grand Theater, which ended its vaudeville days as a strip joint.