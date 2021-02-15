60 years ago, a tragedy wiped out the entire U.S. figure skating team

"I was 12, and it's like watching a bad movie. It's not real," said Fleming, whose mother told her about the crash as she got ready for school. "It took a lot of time for it to sink in."

Added Carroll, "Of course it was such a shock and horrible. The sadness for me was not then. It was not at the moment of the crash. Or even that year. It was years later when I didn't have (Vinson Owen) to lean on. ... She was a mentor about what to do with your life, who you'd go and ask about decisions you're trying to make as you're growing up and becoming an adult. Somebody who's kind of a hero in your eyes, and then they're gone."

The impact of the crash was both immediate and far-reaching. Eight days after the crash, U.S. Figure Skating established the Memorial Fund. Over the last 50 years, it has given out more than $10 million in skating and academic scholarships to everyone from Fleming to reigning Olympic and world silver medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

The world championships were canceled that year in sympathy for the Americans. International coaches, including Carlo Fassi and John Nicks, moved to the United States to help rebuild the U.S. program.