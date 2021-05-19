60 years ago, St. Louis aldermen banned racial discrimination in restaurants

ST. LOUIS • It passed by a wide margin with little debate or dissent. The moment offered barely a hint of the long, difficult effort to achieve simple fairness at city lunch counters.

The occasion was the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's 20-4 vote on May 19, 1961, to ban racial discrimination at restaurants, diners, taverns, theaters and other places of public accommodation. Mayor Raymond R. Tucker praised the vote as a "significant step forward." If the four aldermen who voted against it spoke out, the City Hall reporters didn't consider the quotes worth using.

But it had been too long in becoming ordinance. Seven years earlier, the board voted 17-10 to protect the notion that business owners could refuse service for reasons of race or creed. Since World War II, the city's small bloc of black aldermen had been proposing a public-accommodations bill so that blacks could sip coffee and eat hamburgers alongside whites. Every year but 1954, when it was voted down, the idea would "die in committee."