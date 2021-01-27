60 years ago: The day an Old Cathedral secret was revealed

ST. LOUIS • On Jan. 27, 1961, Pope John XXIII decreed that the Old Cathedral on the riverfront would become the Basilica of St. Louis, King of France. Cardinal Joseph Ritter kept the hot ecclesiastical news in his pocket.

As archbishop of St. Louis, Ritter could do that. The designation was a rare honor, a recognition of the cathedral's status as a "treasure of the universal church." But Ritter didn't think the time was right for headlines. There was serious sprucing to finish.

The cathedral, dedicated in 1834, was showing its age. The limestone exterior needed patching, roof and windows leaked, interior walls were cracked and faded. A mystery window behind the altar, bricked up in 1850, awaited rediscovery.

In 1959, Ritter had announced a $400,000 restoration of the city's oldest church, to be completed for the St. Louis Bicentennial in 1964.

Still revered as the "Old Cathedral," it sits upon the only land in St. Louis that never changed hands since French settler Pierre Liguest Laclede established his village. A log church was built in 1770. One more of logs and another of brick preceded the fine stone church. (Bishop Joseph Rosati compared the brick one to a barn.)