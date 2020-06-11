75 years ago: Crowds jammed Washington Avenue for Gen. Omar Bradley

ST. LOUIS • The general was ready for the parade. So were the thousands who jammed the sidewalks and office windows downtown. The trouble was over a small flag with four stars.
Lt. Richard DuMez, an MP at Jefferson Barracks, said he wasn’t used to that kind of trim. After an embarrassing three minutes, his crew fixed the flag onto a convertible reserved for Missouri’s own four-star Gen. Omar Nelson Bradley.
Paper poured from garment factories high above Washington Avenue as Bradley’s motorcade inched eastward. When he removed his hat to brush away confetti, flag-waving parade-goers roared with delight. They were in a jolly mood.
Admirers shouted, “Hi Omar.”
Pvt. George Happy of Columbia, Ill., who was wounded in Europe, stepped forward in uniform and saluted his general. Bradley saw Happy’s 28th Infantry patch and crisply responded.
Bradley was honored here on June 11, 1945, with a massive parade downtown and a dinner at the Hotel Jefferson. One month before, he had led the million-man Twelfth Army Group to victory in Germany. Americans were still dying on Okinawa and in the air over Japan, but the homefront deserved a break.
Bradley praised the men and women of St. Louis’ humming war industries.
“You can only carry on modern combat by very close teamwork by everybody at the front, backed up by everybody at home,” Bradley said. “That is the reason we have been able to win.”
Bradley was born in Clark, Mo., and moved to Moberly when he was 13. He met his future wife Mary at Moberly High School. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was a brigadier general (one star) when America entered World War II. Bradley was known as the “doughboys’ general” for careful attention to his soldiers’ daily needs and lives.
After Germany’s surrender May 8, many Americans offered quiet gratitude in churches. The newspapers continued running daily columns with photos of more young men killed, wounded or missing in the Pacific Theater. Celebration awaited victory over Japan, still a daunting enterprise.
The big generals from Europe were sent stateside to give the people some cheer. Bradley received a hero’s homecoming in Moberly June 9, then flew by C-47 to St. Louis with his wife. After winding through downtown’s swarm, he joined a reviewing stand at Soldiers Memorial for the 45-minute parade to pass.
He presented medals to Mary Jo Edwards of St. Louis and Lucille Momsen of Kirkwood. Edwards’ husband, Lt. Vernon Edwards, and Momsen’s son, Pfc. Leonard Momsen, had been killed fighting in Europe.
Bradley later directed the Veterans Administration and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He died in 1981 at age 88, the nation’s last five-star general.
Look Back: Army Gen. Omar Bradley, 1945
